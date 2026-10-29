WVU Projected to Have the Second-Most Elite Three-Point Shooters in College Basketball

Shooting the three-ball was a major hiccup in West Virginia's offensive game a year ago, especially if you remove Honor Huff from the equation. Much of the Mountaineers' three-point production came from the 5'10" guard. To be exact, he was responsible for 49% of the team's made triples.

One player making up for essentially HALF of your three-pointers? Not necessarily an ideal scenario, which last year wasn't.

Ross Hodge did a good job recruiting the transfer portal, landing guys who could shoot it at a high clip from three, but also from everywhere on the floor. When your leading scorer's shot diet is 79% attempts from downtown, it's hard to win consistently.

Finley Bizjack, Joson Sanon, Brenen Lorient, and the true freshman Miles Sadler are threats to score it from all three levels. Oh, and big man Mouhamed Sylla can occasionally step out and knock down a three-ball.

Basketball analytics guru Evan Miyakawa recently posted a tweet about the teams in college basketball that have the most elite shooters on their roster, based on his preseason projections. West Virginia, along with Texas Tech, Oklahoma, and Creighton, are tied for the second-most "elite three-point shooters" in the country, with four, sitting behind only BYU, which has five.

The four for WVU are Finley Bizjack, Joson Sanon, Martin Somerville, and Miles Sadler. To be considered an "elite" three-point marksman, Miyakawa must have them in the 90th percentile in projected 3PT%.

Here are the teams with the most elite 3PT shooters on their roster, based on preseason projections at https://t.co/Zc0pvHlJ75:



BYU has FIVE guys on the list 👇 pic.twitter.com/k4VvV0oQhT — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) October 28, 2026

Sanon shot nearly 37% in his freshman season at Arizona State when he logged a bunch of minutes and was starting. When he transferred to St. John's and took on a bench role, he wasn't as involved offensively, didn't get up quite as many attempts per game, and saw his percentage take a slight dip down to 33.6%. As we saw last night in the exhibition against Wheeling, where he knocked down three consecutive triples, he can get hot in a hurry.

Somerville connected on 40% of his shots from beyond the arc as a freshman at UMass-Lowell and followed that up by hitting 33% at Florida State last year. Somewhere in the mid-30s seems like an ideal target for him.

Bizjack is a career 36% shooter from the perimeter and can also get into those grooves where it feels like he's throwing it into the ocean, like the first half against Maryland, for example. Two years ago at Butler, he shot a scorching 42.8% from deep on 5.9 attempts per game. Because the Bulldogs had a bunch of injuries last year, he took on a bigger role and had to put more shots up, yet still hit 34%. It's reasonable to think that with more talent around him, he won't be at the 7.4 three-point attempts per game that he was a year ago, meaning he should be in the high 30s to low 40s.

And finally, Miles Sadler. The dude is just a bucket-getter. He will get better with his three-point shot as the season and his career move along, but he's got a nice stroke, and it's just a matter of time before he becomes unconscious from range.

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