    December 13, 2021
    WVU Receives Votes in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

    The Mountaineers are starting to get some national recognition.
    West Virginia went 2-0 this past week with home wins over No. 15 UConn on Wednesday and Kent State on Sunday. Although the Mountaineers have struggled to find offensive consistency outside of Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil, they continue to find ways to win games. 

    Monday, the new AP Top 25 poll came out and WVU is in the "receiving votes" category. Some may believe the Mountaineers should be ranked after beating UConn but the Huskies were without two of their best players, Tyrese Martin and Adama Sanogo.

    Below is this week's AP Top 25.

    1. Baylor

    2. Duke

    3. Purdue 

    4. UCLA

    5. Gonzaga

    6. Alabama

    7. Kansas

    8. Arizona

    9. Villanova

    10. USC

    11. Iowa State

    12. Michigan State

    13. Auburn

    14. Houston

    15. Ohio State

    16. Seton Hall

    17. Texas

    18. Tennessee

    19. LSU

    20. UConn

    21. Kentucky

    22. Xavier

    23. Colorado State

    24. Arkansas

    25. Texas Tech

    Receiving votes:

    Wisconsin 156, North Carolina 85, Providence 57, Oklahoma 46, San Francisco 36, Illinois 31, West Virginia 24, Loyola Chicago 20, Michigan 8, St. Bonaventure 6, BYU 4, Minnesota 3, Creighton 1.

    WVU Receives Votes in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

