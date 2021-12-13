WVU Receives Votes in Latest AP Top 25 Poll
West Virginia went 2-0 this past week with home wins over No. 15 UConn on Wednesday and Kent State on Sunday. Although the Mountaineers have struggled to find offensive consistency outside of Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil, they continue to find ways to win games.
Monday, the new AP Top 25 poll came out and WVU is in the "receiving votes" category. Some may believe the Mountaineers should be ranked after beating UConn but the Huskies were without two of their best players, Tyrese Martin and Adama Sanogo.
Below is this week's AP Top 25.
1. Baylor
2. Duke
3. Purdue
4. UCLA
5. Gonzaga
6. Alabama
7. Kansas
8. Arizona
9. Villanova
10. USC
11. Iowa State
12. Michigan State
13. Auburn
14. Houston
15. Ohio State
16. Seton Hall
17. Texas
18. Tennessee
19. LSU
20. UConn
21. Kentucky
22. Xavier
23. Colorado State
24. Arkansas
25. Texas Tech
Receiving votes:
Wisconsin 156, North Carolina 85, Providence 57, Oklahoma 46, San Francisco 36, Illinois 31, West Virginia 24, Loyola Chicago 20, Michigan 8, St. Bonaventure 6, BYU 4, Minnesota 3, Creighton 1.
