WVU Receives Votes in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

West Virginia went 2-0 this past week with home wins over No. 15 UConn on Wednesday and Kent State on Sunday. Although the Mountaineers have struggled to find offensive consistency outside of Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil, they continue to find ways to win games.

Monday, the new AP Top 25 poll came out and WVU is in the "receiving votes" category. Some may believe the Mountaineers should be ranked after beating UConn but the Huskies were without two of their best players, Tyrese Martin and Adama Sanogo.

Below is this week's AP Top 25.

1. Baylor

2. Duke

3. Purdue

4. UCLA

5. Gonzaga

6. Alabama

7. Kansas

8. Arizona

9. Villanova

10. USC

11. Iowa State

12. Michigan State

13. Auburn

14. Houston

15. Ohio State

16. Seton Hall

17. Texas

18. Tennessee

19. LSU

20. UConn

21. Kentucky

22. Xavier

23. Colorado State

24. Arkansas

25. Texas Tech

Receiving votes:

Wisconsin 156, North Carolina 85, Providence 57, Oklahoma 46, San Francisco 36, Illinois 31, West Virginia 24, Loyola Chicago 20, Michigan 8, St. Bonaventure 6, BYU 4, Minnesota 3, Creighton 1.

