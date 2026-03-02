WVU's Big 12 Tournament Seed Revealed, Possible Opponents, Game Times + More

With TCU’s win over the Baylor Bears in Sunday’s regular season finale, the Horned Frogs officially claimed the outright Big 12 regular season title with a 26-4 overall record.

Mark Kellogg and the West Virginia Mountaineers have officially earned the number two seed in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Tournament. The Mountaineers edged out the Baylor Lady Bears for the two seed after defeating them by a score of 70-60 on February 1st.

The two seed earns the Mountaineers a double bye in the Big 12 conference tournament, meaning they won’t have to play until Friday, March 5th. The game is scheduled to tip off at 5:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Should the Mountaineers advance, their semifinal matchup will take place on Saturday, March 7th at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN+. The championship final will be broadcast on ESPN on Sunday, March 8th at 4 p.m.

Who will the Mountaineers play on Friday?

West Virginia fans should closely monitor the Wednesday night game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Arizona Wildcats on Wednesday, March 4th, at 5:30 p.m. The winner of that contest will move on to play the Iowa State Hawkeyes on Thursday evening for the right to face the West Virginia Mountaineers on Friday.

WVU could be looking at hosting an NCAA tournament game

That's right, having March Madness basketball in Morgantown in the coming weeks is still very much in the realm of possibilities. In the NCAA Women’s Championship, the top 16 overall seeds act as the host cities for first-round and second-round matchups.

In ESPN’s latest women's basketball bracket projections , West Virginia is not projected as one of the 16 teams that would currently be set to host their first-round game. The Mountaineers are currently the number 17-ranked team in the latest AP Poll, putting them just on the outside of hosting a game. However, with a strong performance or outright win in the Big 12 tournament, it would be hard not consider West Virginia a team deserving of hosting its own first-round game. With 5 teams from the SEC currently inside the projected 16-team threshold, it could be the perfect opportunity for WVU to separate itself from the pack.

Whether or not they are hosting, the West Virginia women’s basketball team will almost certainly be headed to their fourth straight NCAA tournament and third under Mark Kellogg in his third season. The Mountaineers look to capture their second Big 12 Tournament title in program history, after winning it almost 10 years ago in 2017.