WVU Secures Commitment From BYU Transfer Guard Marya Hudgins

West Virginia continues to reel in proven talent out of the transfer portal, now securing a commitment from BYU transfer guard Marya Hudgins (6'0").

Hudgins began her career at Santa Clara, where she spent two seasons, averaging 7.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 39% from the field and roughly 33% from three-point range. She did that all while playing through pain, which was later diagnosed as a stress fracture in her fibula. Unfortunately, the injury bug bit her again at the start of the 2024-25 season, suffering a knee injury that would end her season after just seven games with BYU.

Injuries did not slow her down as she put together the best season of her collegiate career this past season. In 27 games, Hudgins averaged 9.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. She shot 39% from the field and 36.7% from three-point range.

West Virginia faced BYU just one time this season, and in that lone matchup in front of Mark Kellogg, she recorded 10 points (2/5 FG) and seven rebounds. Her best performance of the year was a 24-point, 12-rebound outing against No. 17 Vanderbilt. She connected on 10/14 shots from the field, including a near-perfect night from downtown, hitting 4/5 of her attempts.

Scouting report on Marya Hudgins

Hudgins hasn't been known for her defense, but it's not a glaring weakness by any means. If you know Mark Kellogg's style, you know he's not going to bring someone in who can't guard. Her production on that end of the floor should improve greatly, and it helps that she's been around the block, entering her fifth year in college basketball.

Although she hasn't been much of a facilitator throughout her career, I would expect that to change to some degree next season with the Mountaineers. It'll be interesting to see where Kellogg slots her in the lineup, considering she can play the two or three. While she handles the ball fairly well, I wouldn't expect her to be at the point. Ball security must improve, however. She averaged two turnovers per game, which isn't bad, but she needs to cut down on the really sloppy outings like she had against West Virginia (six turnovers) and Washington State (eight turnovers).

Hudgins will have one year of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia’s updated transfer portal class

G: Nylah Wilson (Pitt), Kennedy Harris (George Mason), Marya Hudgins (BYU), Alexis Bordas (Duquesne)

F: Skylar Forbes (Marquette), Zahirah Walton (George Mason), Divine Tumba Tshibuabua (Pitt)

C: Khyala Ngodu (UCF), Hawa Doumbouya (VCU)