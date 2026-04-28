WVU Adds Elite Size with Signing of VCU Transfer Hawa Doumbouya

Mark Kellogg has done a tremendous job of bringing in experienced and proven players out of the transfer portal this offseason, while also landing a few overlooked youngsters with a ton of upside. On Monday, he announced the signing of VCU forward transfer Hawa Doumbouya (6'7"), who is among that group of players he's betting on to turn into key contributors.

"Hawa brings elite size, length, and a defensive presence to our program," Kellogg said in a press release. "Her ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor, combined with her high basketball IQ and continued upside, makes her a tremendous fit. Her best basketball is in front of her, and we are thrilled to welcome her to Morgantown."

Doumbouya is the tallest player to play for WVU since Yemiyah Morris (6'6"), who suited up for the Mountaineers in 2021-22.

The former four-star recruit signed with Maryland coming out of high school where she appeared in 13 games as a true freshman. In extremely limited action (3.5 minutes per game), she averaged 2.1 points and 1.5 boards. After one season in College Park, she transferred to VCU, and while there was a slight increase in playing time (+0.8 minutes and +11 games), it was still an uphill battle to see the floor.

Scouting report on Hawa Doumbouya

Doumbouya has the potential to be a solid two-way player because of her size and feel for the game. Offensively, her ceiling is difficult to gauge at this stage of her career due to the lack of minutes she's logged over the course of her first two years. The one thing you can count on is her defense. Maryland head coach Brenda Frese and now former VCU head coach Beth O'Boyle each praised her impact on that end of the floor and the potential she has, just as Kellogg did in his brief statement. With UCF transfer Khyala Ngodu in place, Doumbouya will have a chance to compete for a spot off the bench. If her rim protection is as good as Kellogg hopes, she could see 10+ minutes per game next season.

She will have two years of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia’s updated transfer portal class

G: Nylah Wilson (Pitt), Kennedy Harris (George Mason), Marya Hudgins (BYU), Alexis Bordas (Duquesne)

F: Skylar Forbes (Marquette), Zahirah Walton (George Mason), Divine Tumba Tshibuabua (Pitt)

C: Khyala Ngodu (UCF), Hawa Doumbouya (VCU)