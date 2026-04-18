WVU is Battling USC and Memphis for SEC Transfer Guard

Ross Hodge has a rock-solid backcourt to work with right now in Miles Sadler, Finley Bizjack, and Amir Jenkins, but there's no telling how long Jenkins will be on the shelf coming off shoulder surgery, and it always helps to have a third ballhandler anyway.

So if you're wondering why the Mountaineers are still looking for another point guard option, there you go. One name that has popped up on the radar is Texas A&M transfer, Josh Holloway.

According to college basketball recruiting analyst Sam Kayser, Holloway is considering Memphis, USC, and West Virginia.

This past season at Texas A&M

In 34 games with the Aggies, Holloway was limited to just 13 minutes per game off the bench. He averaged 4.6 points, 1.8 assists, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.8 steals while shooting 50% from the floor and 40% from three-point range. Arguably, his best performance of the season came against Houston in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where he dropped 12 points on 4/6 shooting, going 2/2 from downtown. He also pulled down four rebounds and dished out three assists.

Prior to Texas A&M

He played two years at Samford and then followed Bucky McMillan to College Station this past season. Holloway saw limited action as a true freshman with numbers mirroring his production from this past season with the Aggies. As a sophomore, he saw his role increase and even registered 11 starts. While the numbers don't jump off the page, he still played a big role in the Bulldogs' success, averaging 7.9 points, 2.7 boards, 2.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per night. He ended the 2024-25 regular season with a pair of 20-point performances, putting up 23 on UNC Greensboro (7/12 FG) and 21 on Furman (7/14 FG).

What his role would be at West Virginia

Primary backup to Miles Sadler would be my assumption. I know there could be some concern that the No. 2 option there doesn't have a past of high-level production, but you don't need that behind Sadler. He is going to be on the floor a ton. Don't be surprised if he's playing anywhere from 30 to 35 minutes per night. And if that is the case, then you're just looking to fill roughly 10 minutes. Obviously, Holloway would see more playing time than just 10 minutes, perhaps even sharing the floor with Sadler some, but that's all you'd need from him as Sadler's replacement. Holloway is a gritty, defensive-minded player who made the SoCon All-Defensive Team in his final year at Samford.