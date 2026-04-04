WVU Signee Miles Sadler Drops Big Performance, Wins Chipotle Nationals Championship

Saturday afternoon, future West Virginia guard Miles Sadler led CIA Bella Vista to the 2026 Chioptle Nationals championship, taking down Montverde Academy by a 69-65 score. His teammate and fellow WVU signee, Aliou Dioum, also saw some action in the win.

Sadler led the way for Bella Visa with 23 points on 10/20 shooting while also dishing out nine assists. Montverde did everything they could to try and slow him down, and while they did have some success in speeding him up from time to time, he still proved to be too much on the offensive end.

The future in Morgantown is extremely bright with Miles Sadler

Miles Sadler

Sadler isn't just a scorer; he is a true point guard. He sees the entire floor, and the moment the ball hits his hands, he's looking to push the floor and advance it to a teammate if the opportunity is there to do so.

There's a calmness to his game that is refreshing to see, especially after watching WVU's offense struggle the way it has in 2025-26. He doesn't panic when teams send pressure or when he's met with traffic in the lane. He makes the correct read more often than not and rarely forces a shot or a pass. Perhaps the most surprising part of his game is how well he finishes through contact at the rim, given that he's somewhere in the range of 5'10"-5'11" and roughly 170 pounds. Takes good care of the ball and is always strong to the cup.

Defensively, he's going to fit Ross Hodge's system like a glove. I know the offense is what everyone will focus on and rightfully so, but man, the kid can really get after it on the defensive end. As soon as a basket is made, he's already right up into the grill of an opposing guard, pressing full court. The second the rock finds his man, he's hounding the living daylights out of him. There's very little room to operate, and because he has such quick feet, it makes it very difficult for someone to beat him off the dribble.

Having a player like this can and will immediately change the direction of the program. I'm not one who likes to put such high expectations on an incoming freshman, but we are talking about one of the top guards in all of high school basketball. There's a reason why he was recruited by so many schools and why he's ranked as highly as he is.