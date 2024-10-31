WVU to Honor Jerry West vs. Iowa State
On Thursday, the West Virginia University announced the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will honor the memory and legacy of Mountaineer legend Jerry West at the WVU-Iowa State men’s basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the WVU Coliseum.
Media release
Following his passing on June 12 of this year, WVU Athletics is honoring West throughout the 2024-25 athletic season. All 18 varsity sports teams are wearing a commemorative logo of his famous number 44 on their uniform, warm-up or helmet depending on the sport. Plus, all men’s basketball promotional material for the year is featuring the West No. 44 logo, which also adorns the sidelines of the Coliseum court this season. Finally, all teams are saluting West at different times of the year with social media videos paying tribute to his legacy at WVU.
Fans will have the opportunity to purchase a Jerry West miniature statue prior to the matchup vs. Iowa State. Season ticket holders will be able to purchase a limited quantity and there will be a special single-game ticket option for the public to purchase a ticket and statue for a select price. More information will be released in the coming weeks to season ticket holders and the general public on the process for statue purchasing.
All fans in attendance will receive a Jerry West memorial pennant, courtesy of United Bank, as part of the game’s celebrations. Members of the West family are expected to be in attendance for the WVU-Iowa State game.
On game day, a special Jerry West collection of licensed merchandise will launch at the WVU Team Shop inside the WVU Coliseum and online at shopWVU.com. The collection will feature a selection of licensed merchandise honoring Jerry West’s career at WVU with a retro inspired look, including throwback logos.