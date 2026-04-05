WVU Will Face a Former Mountaineer in the Crown Championship Game

Remember the name Mohamed Wague? I know it's been a few years since he suited up in a West Virginia uniform for Bob Huggins, but at one point, he was considered to be a key piece of the future for the Mountaineers.

When he signed with WVU out of Harcum College, Huggins said, "Mohamed is an outstanding rebounder and shot blocker who I think has tremendous potential. He's 6-foot-10 and can run, move his feet, and defend inside and out. He reminds me of Corie Blount, who I coached at Cincinnati and went on to have a long NBA career."

Wague showed flashes of his potential in 28 games (all off the bench) during the 2022-23 season, but he was still a work in progress at the time. He averaged 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 74% from the field on very limited volume, and most of his attempts were either dunks or put-backs.

Like much of that year's roster, he entered the transfer portal, deciding to weigh his options after Coach Huggins resigned from his post. He was open to coming back to WVU, but ultimately chose to transfer to Alabama roughly two weeks after Josh Eilert was named the interim head coach of the Mountaineers.

During his lone year with the Crimson Tide, Wague had a very limited role, seeing just eight minutes of action per night, leading him back to the transfer portal, where he found his home with Oklahoma. Across two seasons with the Sooners, he has started a total of 40 games, averaging 5.5 points and five rebounds per game. This season is by far the best of his career, averaging seven points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per contest.

On the year, he's recorded four double-doubles, although his best performance of the season was one board shy of that coveted single-game achievement. In a 91-79 win over Auburn, he finished the day with 18 points (4/7 FG), nine rebounds, four blocks, and four steals in 25 minutes.

It'll be interesting to see how that battle between him and Harlan Obioha goes — two large dudes who have a contrasting style to their game. Wague is more athletic, while Obioha has to lean on his physicality.

West Virginia and Oklahoma will battle for the College Basketball Crown championship at 5:30 p.m. ET. You'll be able to watch the game live on FOX.