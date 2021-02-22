WVU Women Move Up in AP Top 25 Poll
This past Saturday, the West Virginia women's basketball team fought off a valiant effort from a scrappy TCU team to win 81-78 and move to 17-3 (11-3) on the season.
Monday afternoon, the Mountaineers rose one spot in the AP Top 25 poll to No. 18. West Virginia returns to action on Wednesday as they pay a visit to the Iowa State Cyclones (14-9, 10-6) You can take a look at the full rankings below.
1. UConn
2. NC State
3. Texas A&M
4. Stanford
5. South Carolina
6. Louisville
7. Baylor
8. Maryland
9. Arizona
10. UCLA
11. Indiana
12. Michigan
13. South Florida
14. Oregon
15. Ohio State
16. Arkansas
17. Georgia
18. West Virginia
19. Kentucky
20. Tennessee
21. Gonzaga
22. South Dakota State
23. Missouri State
24. DePaul
25. Rutgers
