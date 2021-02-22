Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
WVU Women Move Up in AP Top 25 Poll

The Mountaineers continue to climb in the rankings.
This past Saturday, the West Virginia women's basketball team fought off a valiant effort from a scrappy TCU team to win 81-78 and move to 17-3 (11-3) on the season. 

Monday afternoon, the Mountaineers rose one spot in the AP Top 25 poll to No. 18. West Virginia returns to action on Wednesday as they pay a visit to the Iowa State Cyclones (14-9, 10-6) You can take a look at the full rankings below.

1. UConn

2. NC State

3. Texas A&M

4. Stanford

5. South Carolina

6. Louisville

7. Baylor

8. Maryland

9. Arizona

10. UCLA

11. Indiana

12. Michigan

13. South Florida 

14. Oregon

15. Ohio State

16. Arkansas

17. Georgia

18. West Virginia

19. Kentucky

20. Tennessee

21. Gonzaga

22. South Dakota State

23. Missouri State

24. DePaul

25. Rutgers

