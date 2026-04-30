WVU Women's Basketball Loses Key Contributor to SEC Team

Mark Kellogg and the Mountaineers have been one of the most active programs in the nation in the transfer portal so far this offseason. While they have added several key players, they have also had several contributors from last season's Big 12 Tournament Championship team move on.

Former West Virginia forward Riley Makalusky announced her commitment to play her final season of collegiate basketball at the University of Tennessee on her X account.

Makalusky played 13.9 minutes for the Mountaineers last season after transferring from Butler. Makalusky averaged just 4.4 points per game but showed efficiency as a scorer in her limited opportunities, shooting 43.2% from downtown.

Makalusky’s scoring was cut in half during her lone season with the Mountaineers. She showed the ability to shoot from deep during her time with the Butler Bulldogs. Makalusky simply had a much more limited role with the Mountaineers that did not provide her with the opportunities to play her game. However, she could very well be set up to have the best season of her college career in the SEC.

Makalusky will have a unique opportunity with Tennessee

The forward will have one final collegiate season to make an impact with the Volunteers. Tennessee provides Makalusky with a unique opportunity. The Volunteers team reached the NCAA Tournament last season, but went just 16-14 overall. However, shortly after their season-ending loss to NC State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, all players with eligibility remaining for the 2026-27 season entered the transfer portal.

It was a uniquely odd situation for college basketball to have every player enter the portal all at once. Now, the Vols' 2026 roster will include 13 players from the transfer portal. Makalusky makes 15 players overall, as she becomes the final piece to fill out the roster for the 2026 season. Makalusky could carve out a large role on a team full of new players, in which the coach has no allegiances to any one player. Makalusky has experience on a team that has won its conference and is familiar with both playing a significant role and coming off the bench. Makalusky also provides some length, defensive upside, and shooting ability that could very well earn her playing time.

After such a disappointing 2025 campaign, Tennessee head coach Kim Caldwell enters a pivotal season where she could very well be coaching for her job. Caldwell, a Parkersburg native, is the former head coach of the Marshall Thundering Herd. Caldwell also coached at Glenville State before entering Division 1. Now, the West Virginia native will have a chance to coach a former Mountaineer in the SEC.