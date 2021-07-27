OFFICIAL: Texas, Oklahoma Apply for SEC Membership

Sports Illustrated home
Texas, Oklahoma Apply for SEC Membership

The Big 12 is slowly watching its biggest brands slip away.
Tuesday morning, both the University of Texas and Oklahoma University sent a joint letter to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey for a "request of invitations" to become members of the Southeastern Conference, per John Hoover of All Sooners on Sports Illustrated.

Shortly after both schools sent their request for admittance into the SEC, Greg Sankey released a statement acknowledging the request.

Monday morning, the Big 12 was informed that each school would not renew its grant of rights beyond 2025. The expectation is that both Oklahoma and Texas will attempt to leave for the SEC, upon approval, prior to 2025. Doing so would mean that each school would owe the Big 12 nearly $80 million.

