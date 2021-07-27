Oklahoma Board of Regents Calls Special Meeting to Discuss Big 12/SEC Move

The university announced Tuesday that the regents will meet on Friday morning to discuss "athletics conference membership"

The wheels continue to turn. Oklahoma's future is coming fast.

The University of Oklahoma Board of regents called a special meeting for Friday morning "to consider athletics conference membership," according to an email press release from the school on Tuesday.

At the special meeting in Oklahoma City, OU is expected to announce the next step in its migration from the Big 12 Conference to the Southeastern Conference, a seismic shift that has been in the works for months and became public last week.

The OU regents will meet in executive session at 9 a.m. Friday at OU's Health Sciences Center, then will resume a public meeting at around 11 a.m. OU president Joe Harroz and OU athletic director Joe Castiglione will attend as well.

As expected, OU and Texas told the Big 12 on Monday that they would not renew their media rights agreement with the league. That agreement ends in June 2025, and the Sooners and Longhorns have said they intend to fulfill the terms.

SI's Ross Dellenger reported Monday night that the SEC presidents and chancellors have scheduled a meeting for Thursday to discuss expansion in the form of OU and Texas.

A source tells SI Sooners that the SEC's CEO's are expected to take a preliminary vote on adding the Sooners and Longhorns during the Thursday meeting. A three-quarter vote, or 11 of 14 schools, is needed to approve adding members.

Citing an unnamed source, ESPN's Heather Dinich reported that a formal vote would likely happen later because of the complexity of sorting out the SEC's existing and potential future television arrangements.

A source tells SI Sooners that an announcement could be coming as early as Tuesday morning that Oklahoma and Texas are formally applying for membership into the SEC.

This story will be updated.