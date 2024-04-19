Stephen F. Austin DL Transfer to Visit West Virginia
It’s portal season (again) for football which means the West Virginia coaching staff is forced to multitask, having to juggle spring practice and recruiting at the same time.
Things are moving quickly and with the recent injury to Corey McIntyre Jr., the Mountaineers are looking to add another body or two to the defensive line. They were likely to pursue one anyway, but being down another man makes it even more of a priority.
Earlier this week, WVU extended an offer to Stephen F. Austin transfer Brandon Lane Jr. (6'4", 300 lbs) and has already booked his visit. He told Mountaineers Now that he will be on campus April 24-25 and will make his decision sometime in May.
Since entering the portal, he’s also heard from Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Cal, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Georgia State, Indiana, Marshall, Nevada, New Mexico, North Texas, and Old Dominion.
In eleven games this past season, Lane Jr. notched 44 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one QB hit, and one fumble recovery. He spent the first year and some change of his collegiate career at South Dakota State, playing in a reserve role.
He has two years of eligibility remaining.