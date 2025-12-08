West Virginia DB Zae Jennings will Enter the Transfer Portal

West Virginia defensive back Zae Jennings has announced his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The sophomore appeared in 10 games for the Mountaineers this season, finishing with three tackles, including one for loss. As a freshman, he recorded three tackles across 12 appearances.

A native of Cincinnati, Jennings was a standout at both Winton Woods and Colerain High School. At Winton Woods, he earned two All-Southwest Ohio and two All-Conference selections. As a senior, he was named to the 2023 OPSWA Second-Team Division II All-Ohio and the 2023 All-Eastern Cincinnati Conference First Team after posting 25 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, 847 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He also completed 30-of-66 passes for 393 yards and three scores.

Before transferring to Winton Woods, Jennings starred at Colerain High, where he earned 2022 All-Greater Miami Conference First-Team honors and was named to the 2022 OPSWA Division I All-Southwest District Second Team after producing 1,346 all-purpose yards.

Jennings was rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and On3.

Jennings is the third Mountaineer to enter the transfer portal, joining freshman linebacker Mike Hastie and freshman receiver Tyshawn Dues.

West Virginis added 49 commits since the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday, Dec. 3.

