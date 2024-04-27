Daiveon Taylor Becomes First WVU Commit in '26 Class
West Virginia is starting to gain some momentum with the 2025 class, but this afternoon, they landed their first commitment in the '26 class with Pittsburgh linebacker Daiveon Taylor who was on hand for today's spring game.
"The visit was great like always and I actually knew I was committing before the visit. I just chose today to let the staff know," he told FanNation. "Mainly Coach Koonz - his style, personality and his trust in his players to play early (played a big part in my recruitment)."
Taylor chose West Virginia over other offers from Miami (OH), Penn State, Pitt, and Syracuse.
Another piece of his decision was the passionate fanbase and getting the opportunity to play on the biggest stage. "I love West Virginia fans especially in the rivalry games. I can’t wait until Penn State comes into town and see what the atmosphere looks like.
"Fans can expect me to come ready and prepared to do everything possible to see the field early and contribute in major ways and make every QB in the Big 12 miserable."