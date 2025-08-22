2025 WVU Football Schedule and Results
The 2025 college football season is here! We highly suggest you bookmark this link so that you can follow the West Virginia Mountaineers throughout the fall. Here, we will update the schedule each week with results and provide TV and kickoff time information as it is announced.
The return of Rich Rodriguez will open with a very interesting first month of the season, starting August 30th with the Gold Rush against Robert Morris, marking coach's first game leading the Mountaineers since 2007.
Week 2 provides a stiff road challenge against the Ohio Bobcats in Athens, a game that has been sold out with the help of WVU fans, who are ready to make the quick trip over the border.
Things really get interesting in Week 3 as the Backyard Brawl returns to Morgantown, and there's a chance ESPN's College GameDay could make its first trip to campus since 2014. The bitterness of the rivalry, combined with a shot at redemption for Rich Rod, is a story that absolutely needs to be in the national spotlight.
The home game against Pitt will also be the team's stripe the stadium game.
Fans sitting in even-numbered sections (Sec. 102, 104, 202, 204, etc.), Touchdown Terrace, and WVU students seated in the upper-level student sections are encouraged to wear gold to the game. Fans sitting in odd-numbered sections (Sec. 101, 103, 201, 203, etc.) and WVU students seated in the lower-level student sections are encouraged to wear blue to the game. To see a Stripe the Stadium map, visit wvusports.com/stripethestadium.
Dates for the Coal Rush and True Blue will be determined at a later date.
RECORD TRACKER
Overall record: 0-0
Conference record: 0-0
THE 2025 WVU FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
August 30th vs. Robert Morris | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN+
September 6th at Ohio | 4 p.m. ET | ESPNU
September 13th vs. Pitt | 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
September 20th at Kansas | Time TBD | TV TBD
September 27th vs. Utah | Time TBD | TV TBD
October 3rd at BYU | 10:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
October 18th at UCF | Time TBD | TV TBD
October 25th vs. TCU | Time TBD | TV TBD
November 1st at Houston | Time TBD | TV TBD
November 8th vs. Colorado | Time TBD | TV TBD
November 15th at Arizona State | Time TBD | TV TBD
November 29th vs. Texas Tech | Time TBD | TV TBD
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia's Top 10 All-Time Wins
Ranking the Tip Five West Virginia QBs Since 2000
1988 vs. 2007: Who Was the Best WVU Football Team Ever?