Mountaineers Now

Ranking the Top Five West Virginia QBs Since 2000

The Mountaineers have produced a few star quarterbacks this century. Who was the best?

Schuyler Callihan

James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

West Virginia has seen some great quarterback play over the years, specifically since the turn of the century. Who was the best at the position since 2000? We rank the top five below.

Note: Garrett Greene is not eligible due to being an active player.

5. Rasheed Marshall

Rasheed Marshall directs the offense. Paul Chapman-USA TODAY Sports
Paul Chapman-USA TODAY Sports

I had a difficult time putting Marshall at No. 5 rather than No. 4. Between he and the next guy, it was splitting hairs. Marshall walked so Pat White could run. From 2002-04, he compiled a 16-4 record against Big East opponents and was named Big East Offensive Player of the Year in 2004. In addition to throwing for 43 touchdowns in his career, he scored another 24 with his legs.

4. Skyler Howard

West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Skyler Howard (3) runs for a touchdown. Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

During his playing career, you probably would have never thought he'd land on a list like this. But when you look at the overall production and record as a starter, he's absolutely worthy of this ranking. Howard was not the most refined passer by any means, but his grit and toughness go unmatched. In my opinion, Howard is still under-appreciated. He's one of just four quarterbacks to lead WVU to a 10-win season in the last 31 years - Jake Kelchner, Pat White, and Geno Smith being the others.

3. Will Grier

Will Grier (7) celebrates a touchdown pass. Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Grier may not have won 10 games like the previously mentioned Howard, but the two schedules he played against were significantly tougher than what that 2016 group saw. Plus, Grier had the Mountaineers ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll in 2018 and were one win away from appearing in the Big 12 Conference championship game. Like the next guy on this list, he put up video game numbers. 7,354 yards and 71 touchdowns in two seasons is insane.

2. Geno Smith

Geno Smith (12) looks to pass against the Oklahoma Sooners. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The best pure passer in school history? You could make a case for Grier or Marc Bulger, but it's Geno for me. His program record 11,662 yards and 98 touchdowns may stand the test of time. A true generational talent and one that we may never see in Morgantown as far as throwing the ball is concerned, completing 67.4% of his passes for his career.

1. Pat White

Pat White looks to pass against Georgia. Christopher Gooley-USA TODAY Sports
Christopher Gooley-USA TODAY Sports

With all due respect to the others on this list, none of them are even in the same stratosphere as Pat White. He not only helped put West Virginia back on the map, but he had the Mountaineers on the doorstep of a national championship appearance in 2007. It blows my mind to this day how he never finished higher than sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting. White led the golden era of Mountaineer football. Had he arrived a few years later he would have been considered a surefire first-round pick.

READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS

1988 vs. 2007: Who Was the Best WVU Football Team Ever?

Ranking the Top WVU Uniform Combos

Five WVU Players Poised to Take the Next Step in 2024

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Football