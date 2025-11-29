Future WVU Roster Breakdown: Who Returns + Committed Recruits
Over the next few months, the West Virginia football roster will change dramatically as players transfer out, transfer in, and sign with the Mountaineers out of high school.
But what does the picture look like as of today? I got you covered. Here's a full position-by-position breakdown of the players who have eligibility remaining, in addition to the recruits who are committed to the program, which are listed in bold.
Note: QB Nicco Marchiol is still listed until he officially enters the transfer portal.
QB: Niccoa Marchiol, Max Brown, Scott Kean, Khalil Wilkins, Scotty Fox, Max Anderson, Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown
RB: Kannon Katzer, Jahiem White, Tyler Jacklich, Cyncir Bowers, Clay Ash, Diore Hubbard, Andre Devine, SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Jett Walker, Martavious Boswell
WR: Jarel Williams, Jordan McCants, Rodney Gallagher III, Cam Vaughn, Christian Hamilton, Cyrus Traugh, Armoni Weaver, Tyshawn Dues, Camdon Pitchford, Keon Hutchins, Kedrick Triplett, Robert Oliver, Charlie Hanafin, Malachi Thompson, Landon Drumm
TE: Colin McBee, Noah Braham, Ryan Ward, Carter Zuliani, Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush
OL: Donovan Haslam, Malik Agbo, Landen Livingston, Xavier Bausley, Nick Krahe, Cooper Young, Wyatt Minor, Jude Edwards, Josh Aisosa, Robby Martin, Griffin Fogle, Andreas Hunter, Raymond Kovalesky, Trevor Bigelow, Phillip Bowser, Brandon Homady, Ethan Chill, Kevin Brown, Lamarcus Dillard, Justyn Lyles, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, Aidan Woods
DL: Asani Redwood, Elijah Simmons, Adam Tomczyk, Jackson Biser, Gabe Ryan, Corey McIntyre Jr., Nate Gabriel, Quinton Goins, Wilnerson Telemaque, Taylor Brown, Brandon Caesar, Cameron Mallory
BAN: Curtis Jones Jr., MarShon Oxley, Keenan Eck, Carter Kessler, Noah Tishendorf, Kamdon Gillespie
LB: Ben Bogle, Ben Cutter, Caleb Nuhi-Yandall, Ashton Woods, Mike Hastie, Cam Torbor, Antoine Sharp, Cameron Dwyer, Miles Khatri, Caleb Gordon
N/S: Zae Jennings, Chris Fileppo, Emory Snyder
CB: Jayden Bell, Keyshawn Robinson, BJ Hendrickson III, ChaMarryus Bomar, Dawayne Galloway Jr., Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill, Mahki Boone
S: Kaleb Gray, Nick Taylor, Israel Boyce, Jason Cross Jr., Julien Horton, Matthias Squire, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard
P: Aidan Stire
LS: Kaden Seller, Troy Fischer, Macguire Moss
K: Nate Flower, Ethan Head, RJ Kocan
