3 Transfers WVU Could Really Use on Its 2026 Roster

For the most part, West Virginia didn't lose much to the transfer portal this offseason. Many of those who departed the program were told they didn't have a roster spot or that they very clearly didn't have a path to playing time in the near future.

There are three transfers, though, who I think could have helped the Mountaineers in 2026.

DL Hammond Russell IV

West Virginia University defensive lineman Hammond Russell IV | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

New school: Wisconsin

Russell dealt with some injuries, but his size would have been very helpful for this very light defensive line that West Virginia has. As a group, WVU's d-line has an average weight of 277.3. That's far from ideal, especially in a Power Four conference. Russell's 312-pound frame would have helped just as much as his experience. He never churned out elite production, but he had played a bunch of football and played the run well.

With Russell out, West Virginia will be looking for Nate Gabriel to turn the corner, while also receiving contributions from Division II transfer Will LeBlanc, JUCO product Jaylen Thomas, and redshirt freshman Taylor Brown, who did not appear in a game last season.

EDGE Curtis Jones Jr.

West Virginia University Bandit Curtis Jones Jr. | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

New school: Virginia Tech

Because of the never-ending list of injuries at running back last season, Jones was eventually pulled over to the offensive side to get some reps there as the short-yardage back. His snaps on defense decreased significantly during that time, and his production also fell off. Having him focus on developing as a pass rusher this offseason, I believe, would have been enough for him to become more of a complete player and one that could either start or, at the very least, see heavy snaps.

WVU did a good job of addressing the position in the portal with the additions of Harper Holloman (Western Kentucky), Tobi Haastrup (Oregon), and JUCO transfer Jeremiah Johnson, but Jones would have fit in nicely as the No. 2 option behind Holloman.

LB Ben Bogle

West Virginia University linebacker Ben Bogle | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

New school: Arkansas

This was West Virginia's biggest transfer portal loss, in my opinion. Bogle played extremely well a year ago, particularly against the run, where he was one of the Mountaineers' top defenders. In a backup role at the MIKE, he totaled 37 tackles, five tackles for loss, and three sacks while missing just one tackle all season long. The final four games of the season were phenomenal, and I thought he would be a key piece for this defense in 2026.

Linebacker is a huge concern this fall, and having Bogle in the fold would have certainly helped. He would have likely started over Tyler Stolsky, who comes in from Florida Atlantic. UNLV transfer Isaiah Patterson, Ashton Woods, and freshman Cam Dwyer will compete for time there behind him.