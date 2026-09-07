A Big Blow to WVU's Defense: DL Darius Wiley Ruled Out for the Season

The fears surrounding West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Wiley have turned out to be true. The redshirt sophomore has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2026 season, according to WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez.

"It was a severe ligament. He had a great camp. Not a good camp, but a great camp. He's a young guy with three years and was really going to get going with it. He'll obviously be out all year, but guys that have those kinds of injuries, that tear every ligament, it takes at least a year, maybe more. We've got some really good doctors lined up, got a great medical staff, and they're going to hopefully this week, maybe Friday, get the first surgery, and hopefully that'll be the only one he needs. He'll rehab like crazy. He's a tough kid, so hopefully he'll be back and ready to go next year."

Wiley was injured early in the fourth quarter when he was rushing the passer and had his leg turned awkwardly after meeting the quarterback at the same time as his teammate, Nate Gabriel. Because of the nastiness of the injury, I decided against embedding the tweet of the highlight. It's brutal, and I would advise you to not watch it.

The play he was injured on did result in a fumble, which was recovered by West Virginia's Zeke Durham-Campbell, putting an end to Coastal Carolina's scoring threat.

Losing a legit difference maker?

Sep 5, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Darius Wiley (91) celebrates after a defensive stop during the first quarter against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wiley was one of the most productive defensive players in all of junior college football in 2025, tallying 57 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three pass breakups, and one forced fumble. Those numbers led to him being named a JUCO All-American and the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

It's a real shame that the injury occurred. This dude grinded his way to play major college football, and just like that, one game in, his career has been put on pause. It was a very small sample size, of course, but man, the 26 snaps he did play on defense before getting carted off were very encouraging. Three tackles, two pressures, two hurries, one tackle for loss, one stop, and helped create the fumble. Having that guy as your backup for Zeke Durham-Campbell would have been a nice one-two punch and made Zac Alley feel a whole heck of a lot better about the depth up front.

Who could fill the void?

WVU Athletics Communications

Guys like redshirt freshmen Wilnerson Telemaque and Brandon Caesar could have an opportunity to crack the rotation now, but I wouldn't be surprised if they shuffle things up a little bit and give more responsibilities to Taylor Brown and KJ Henson, who are both athletic enough to play on the end, or move Bowling Green transfer David Afogho down from the edge rusher position. All three played fairly well in their 2026 debut — Henson and Brown each logged 19 snaps, and Afogho saw action on 13 snaps.