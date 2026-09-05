WVU DL Darius Wiley Carted Off the Field in Opener vs. Coastal Carolina

Early in the fourth quarter of West Virginia's game versus Coastal Carolina, Mountaineer defensive lineman Darius Wiley was injured and had to be carted off the field. The exact injury and its severity are unknown at this time.

The injury occurred on the play where Coastal Carolina fumbled and was recovered by fellow defensive lineman Zeke Durham-Campbell. This is a big blow to the Mountaineers' defense, although Wiley serves as the backup to Durham-Campbell at the defensive end position. Wiley had played really well throughout the afternoon, totaling three tackles and one tackle for loss, and came close on a handful of other plays to making something happen. He was consistently getting the push and rushing after the passer.

Last season at Hutchinson Community College, Wiley logged 57 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three pass breakups, and one forced fumble.

We will provide more updates on Wiley's status when made available.