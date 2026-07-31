As Wren Baker's Profile Rises, WVU is Making Its Commitment Clear

The future of West Virginia athletics is brighter than ever . Most realize that, but there is always a portion of the fan base who aren't into the chatter about the future and just wants to see it before they believe it.

Regardless of where you land on that, I think we can all agree that Wren Baker has done a lot of great things since being named the school's athletic director. University President Michael T. Benson agrees, making it known that he plans to have Baker around for a long time.

“We have done many things to tell Wren how valued he is and how much we appreciate all he does," he said on 3 Guys Before the Game. "Number one, he’s become a really good friend. I just like hanging out with Wren. He’s a lot of fun. I love his Southern drawl. I love his kind of idiosyncrasies, and he’s a really good AD, and the people in the country respect him. He’s hired some terrific coaches. Look at the fundraising he’s done. Gold & Blue (Enterprises). Don (Robinson) has done a terrific job. All of his staff is really good, too. I mean, he’s hired some really terrific people. And the stadium project, when we kick that off after our last home game, that’s going to be another game-changer. I watch the rapport he has with our coaches and the student-athletes. He just has a way about him. He gets it. He’s very well respected in our conference and nationally. So, we’re going to keep him here. I’ll promise you that.”

Obviously, everyone is going to point to the win-loss record of each sport, but it goes well beyond that, especially in this era where relationships with donors are more important than ever. Baker has a great fundraising background and made a lot of progress in his brief time at WVU, raising the budget and putting the football and men's basketball teams in a more competitive tier financially.

But he's made some great hires, too. Although he's only been on the job since late 2022, he has navigated some rough waters with the Bob Huggins situation, making the decision to fire Neal Brown, Randy Mazey's retirement, Dawn Plitzuweit bolting after one year for Minnesota, and Darian DeVries bolting after one year for Indiana.

Despite all of the chaos, the football team just put together its best recruiting class in years; Ross Hodge won 21 games in year one and landed a top-15 class in the high school ranks and transfer portal; women's basketball has won 25 games three consecutive years, and the baseball team just played in the semifinals of the College World Series. Not to mention the strength of both soccer programs, rifle, the rise of wrestling, golf, and volleyball.

At some point, as WVU continues to experience more success across all sports, other schools are going to try to pry Baker away. That's how it is with anyone who is successful, be it a coach, player, GM, or even an athletic director. Success leaves clues. Baker and his family have made West Virginia their home, and Benson and WVU will do whatever it takes to keep them in the Mountain State for the long haul.