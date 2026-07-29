DB Jordan Scruggs Seeking Additional Year of Eligibility, Interested in a Return to WVU

Although fall camp is about to begin for most college football teams next week, there could be one veteran cornerback on the market who many will have interest in if he is approved for another year of eligibility.

Former West Virginia cornerback Jordan Scruggs tells West Virginia On SI that he is seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the NCAA to play one more season in 2026. The court hearing will take place sometime next week, but an official date is not known at this time. If allowed to play another year, he is interested in coming back to WVU.

Scruggs transferred to West Virginia from South Alabama last season, and in 12 games, he totaled 33 tackles, two passes defended, one forced fumble, and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown against a ranked Houston team, helping extend WVU's lead to 31-21 at the time.

How Scruggs returning to WVU would change the secondary

West Virginia University defensive back Jordan Scruggs | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

While he would obviously be a candidate to play corner, nickel/sam is the position more likely to be in play for him in 2026.

Wisconsin transfer Geimere Latimer is slated to be the starter there, but could move around to help either the corner or safety spots from time to time. Beyond Latimer, West Virginia has Oklahoma transfer Maliek Hawkins and a pair of true freshmen in Miles Khatri and Emory Snyder. Hawkins also has the length and the coverage skills to move out to corner, if necessary.

Playing inside is not completely foreign to Scruggs, either. As a matter of fact, he played 460 snaps there at South Alabama in 2024, which was over 61% of his total snaps. According to Pro Football Focus, he had a coverage grade of 82.0 when primarily playing the slot as opposed to a 62.4 grade when lined up out wide in 2025 with WVU.

What the depth chart could look like if Scruggs returns

CB: Chams Diagne, ChaMarryus Bomar, Rayshawn Reynolds, Jaire Rawlison

CB: Nick Taylor, Keyshawn Robinson, Da'Mun Allen

N/S: Geimere Latimer, Jordan Scruggs, Maliek Hawkins, Miles Khatri, Emory Snyder

CS: Kamari Wilson, Da'Mare Williams, Rickey Giles

FS: Andrew Powdrell, Matt Sieg, Kameron Reddic, Jacob Bradford

Defensive coordinator Zac Alley wants as many versatile pieces as possible, and getting Scruggs back in the fold would add to that group of Swiss Army Knives. The cornerback room has a ton of question marks heading into fall camp, so don't be caught off guard if you see one of those listed at nickel getting some burn there throughout the month of August.