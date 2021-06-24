Away Football Game Tickets Now on Sale

WVU Football away game tickets are now available.

PRESS RELEASE VIA WVU ATHLETICS COMMUNICATIONS

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (June 24, 2021) – The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that single-game tickets for West Virginia University football’s 2021 away games are now on sale to the public.

Tickets are available for purchase online at WVUGAME.com, by calling 1-800-WVU GAME or in-person at the Mountaineer Ticket Office inside the WVU Coliseum.

Single-game tickets are available for six away games, beginning with the season opener at Maryland on Saturday, Sept. 4. The Big 12 Conference away games available are Oklahoma (Sept. 25), Baylor (Oct. 9), TCU (Oct. 23), K-State (Nov. 13) and Kansas (Nov. 27).

Available tickets will be allocated in the visiting team allotment provided by each school based on Mountaineer Athletic Club priority.

Existing season ticket holders and MAC members should log in to their WVUGAME.com account to purchase home or away game tickets before Friday, June 25 to utilize their priority status.

