MAILBAG: Starting QB, Jimmori Robinson's Status, Freshmen to Watch + More
Good Monday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.
From @DAllen5WV:
Q: Ok, who’s the first QB to rush for 100 yards in a game?
A: Starting off the mailbag with a TOUGH question. Whew. Alright...I'm going to go with Jaylen Henderson. I think even if he's "QB2" there will still be some packages for him to enter the game. He's too talented an athlete to keep on the sideline, and while I do believe Marchiol is the more consistent QB, I'm not sure he has the ability to put up 100 yards in a single game.
From @Jev_Elation:
Q: How many RBs get touches in the first 2 games? We’d like to see what they got, but how much do you take away from White? Also, do you think we'll see Edwards game 1?
A: I don't think you'll have to worry about touches being taken away from Jahiem. If he's healthy, he's going to be a workhorse, week in, week out. I expect Diore Hubbard, Tye Edwards, Cyncir Bowers, and Kannon Katzer to see some action in the first two weeks. I do think there's a chance Edwards gets in for a handful of snaps versus Robert Morris, but I'd be stunned if he had a huge role. Week 2 and beyond, that's a different story.
From @CkNiTisLeGiT:
Q: What are your thoughts on the defensive backs? We have obviously added several, compared to last year; the only way is up, right?
A: Oh, yes. I actually did a story on this yesterday, which I hope you check out. With Michael Coats Jr. and Jordan Scruggs starting at corner, Fred Perry at nickel, Jordan Walker at field safety, and Kekoura Tarnue at boundary safety, I think the floor for the secondary has significantly risen. Jason Chambers and Devonte Golden-Nelson will also factor in at corner.
From @Jeremia62776484:
Q: What are the odds we see a freshman QB running the offense at some point this season? If you had to make a preseason pick for a WVU freshman phenom, who would it be?
A: I can't completely rule it out, but I would be a little surprised if we saw Scotty Fox Jr. at any point this season. I get they have four games to play him and still redshirt him, but are there four games they can get him in? Maybe one or two in mop-up duty is possible. As far as the freshman phenom, I don't think we'll see one reach "phenom" status in 2025, but I do think guys like defensive lineman Taylor Brown, linebacker Mike Hastie, and safety Julien Horton make some plays.
From @steelers_wvu:
Q: Do you think Jimmori plays week 1?
A; I don't. Even if WVU gets clarity on Judge John Preston Bailey's ruling, it's such a short window for him to practice and get game-ready. It's Robert Morris, with all due respect to them. It's not worth rushing him back and risking getting injured. Week 2 is more likely.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: Do you think Jimmori gets cleared academically to play? If so, how much do you think it’ll change our season?
A: My guess is as good as yours. We really don't know (even WVU) if the academic piece even matters. Judge Bailey ORDERED that he be eligible, so does that overrule the academic issue the NCAA has? I have no idea. If he's out, yes, it changes things drastically. He's a big-time pass rusher and, really, the only legitimate threat WVU has heading into the season.
From @MrEd315:
Q: Are you feeling warm & fuzzy about this year’s WVU football team? If not, what are you feeling and thinking?
A: Far from warm and fuzzy, haha. I hate to say this, but I have no idea what to feel or think. This is such a difficult situation to gauge. My gut tells me we'll see a rollercoaster type of year with them finding their way to a bowl game. Rich's teams typically get better as the season moves along, so if they get out to a 2-1 or 3-0 start, they should finish with a decent record for year one.
From @WVwings:
Q: Who’s the starting QB?
A: If I knew, I would break the news. The truth is, we won't know until the offense trots out onto the field for the first time. I believe it will be Marchiol, but I could see Rich playing both Nicco and Jaylen Henderson equally in Week 1 to have Ohio guessing.
From @BallWatcher6969:
Q: Who do you think will be the starting long snapper week 1? I’ve heard there has been trouble in paradise as of late!
A: Man, this is Long Snapper U — what are you talking about? Haha. Macguire Moss.
From @Simmonswv:
Q: How many RBs get a carry and how many QBs take a snap?
A: For week one? I'll go with five running backs and three quarterbacks. To be more specific if I'm thinking Jahiem White, Tye Edwards, Diore Hubbard, Kannon Katzer, and Cyncir Bowers at RB. Nicco Marchiol, Jaylen Henderson, and Max Brown at QB.
To participate in next week's mailbag, send me a DM on X (@Callihan_) reply to my tweet asking for submissions on Saturday, or place your question in the comments section under my poston Facebook.
