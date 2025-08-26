Mountaineers Now

Rich Rodriguez Broke Down All Five WVU QBs and What He Said Might Surprise You

A QB progress report from the West Virginia head coach.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University quarterback Nicco Marchiol
West Virginia University quarterback Nicco Marchiol / Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI
In this story:

The starting quarterback for West Virginia remains a mystery, but I'm starting to get the sense that the "starting" label will be used loosely this season. Head coach Rich Rodriguez has been repping five quarterbacks throughout the month of August and truly believes each of them has done enough to get a shot in game action.

During his coach's show at Kegler's on Monday, he ran through each of the five signal callers, providing some insight into what he has seen from them thus far. What he said about true freshman Scotty Fox Jr. will raise some eyebrows.

Nicco Marchiol

West Virginia University quarterback Nicco Marchiol
West Virginia University quarterback Nicco Marchiol / Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

“Nicco has got the most experience. Him and Jaylen Henderson have the most experience and have played Power Four football, and you can see it. He has a feel for the game a little bit. He understands things quicker. He’s got good arm strength. He’s a bigger guy, but he’ll run. He’s a willing runner. He may not be fast, but he’s got some athletic ability.”

Jaylen Henderson

West Virginia University quarterback Jaylen Henderson
West Virginia University quarterback Jaylen Henderson / Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

“Jaylen’s kind of the same way. He’s got some experience. He’s got some moxy about him. He can make all the throws, and he’s another good athlete that can run. He’s a willing runner. He’s still learning, but I’ve seen him get better and better and more comfortable.”

Max Brown

West Virginia University quarterback Max Brown
West Virginia University quarterback Max Brown / Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

“Max Brown might be the best athlete of all of them, and he’s got some experience playing at Charlotte; was at Florida initially. Big, strong guy. Got tremendous arm strength. Still learning the system as well. He was set back a little bit. He was sick for a few days last week, but he’s a talented guy.”

Scotty Fox

West Virginia University quarterback Scotty Fox Jr.
West Virginia University quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. / Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

“Scotty’s got one of the quickest releases of any quarterback I’ve ever had. He’s got a great release, great size, can run, and has really been impressive.”

Khalil Wilkins

West Virginia University quarterback Khalil Wilkins
West Virginia University quarterback Khalil Wilkins / Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

“Khalil missed the first part of camp, still overcoming a shoulder injury, so that put him behind a little bit, but he’s the fastest of them — can really run. He’s a great young man, eager to learn. He’s really come on in the last couple of weeks as well.”

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

The NCAA Appeals Judge's Ruling — Here's What it Means for the Four WVU Players

In the Gun Podcast: BBQ with the Beer Truck — Pickled Onions

Rich Rodriguez Has Hit Big and Flopped Hard in Year One — WVU Could Do Either in 2025

Jaylen Henderson Might Be the QB WVU Needs and Saturday Could Prove It

How Big Could Jahiem White’s Season Be in Rich Rod’s Offense? Here’s a Projection

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Football