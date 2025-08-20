Between The Eers: Takeaways From the Eligibility Court Hearing Involving Four WVU Players
The court hearing for West Virginia running back Tye Edwards, wide receiver Jeffrey Weimer, defensive lineman Jimmori Robinson, and safety Justin Harrington vs. the NCAA took place on Tuesday, and although a ruling was not made, some interesting news came out.
According to the NCAA's attorney, Jimmori Robinson is believed to be academically ineligible for not having completed coursework at his previous university, UTSA. This has not been confirmed, but if it is true, then the Mountaineers will be without a massive piece of their defense in 2025.
A bunch of other things were said during the hearing that didn't make sense from the NCAA's side, specifically, the mentioning of roster limits, which are currently grandfathered in and have no impact on this season, and bringing up that the players should have known they had exhausted their eligibility when asked by the judge if they told the individuals directly. The fact of the matter is, all four players have only played three years of football in the NCAA, so mathematically speaking, they should be eligible for one more year.
What does this mean for the Mountaineers' depth chart at running back, wide receiver, bandit, and nickel/sam? I discuss that as well as give my best educated guess as to where this thing will land and who may be eligible versus who may not be.
