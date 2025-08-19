Between The Eers: Another Pre-Backyard Brawl Jab
The Backyard Brawl may be a little under a month away, but the rivalry never truly sleeps. The two schools always have a little back and forth, whether it's between players, the fans, or even the social media teams.
On Monday, West Virginia had the ultimate troll job inside their announcement that more 304 Mobile Passes had become available.
412 is an oddly specific number, but not once you realize 412 is also the area code of Pittsburgh. Just hours after more mobile passes went on sale, they sold out, and once again, WVU sent a little jab in Pitt's direction.
This shows how passionate WVU fans are, quickly scooping up those passes within hours, but it also further proves a point — Pitt's fans either don't care or the fan base is lacking — something Mountaineer fans are always quick to point out. The fact that Pitt can't sell its allotment of tickets for the biggest game on their schedule, which is roughly 70 miles away, is pretty shocking.
The Pitt side will always take shots at WVU and even Penn State for being "attendance champions," but isn't that the whole point? You know, to show up for the games?
On today's episode of Between The Eers, I discuss the smart move by WVU and why this is a bad look for Pitt.
