NCAA Attorney Reveals Potential Bad News for WVU Bandit Jimmori Robinson
Tuesday afternoon, the court hearing took place for Jimmori Robinson et al vs. National Collegiate Athletic Association.
Robinson, the West Virginia bandit, along with three of his teammates, running back Tye Edwards, wide receiver Jeffrey Weimer, and safety Justin Harrington, are all vying for an additional year of eligibility.
Cases were made by both sides, with the attorney representing the plaintiff (Robinson) arguing that the eligibility clock had not run out by the NCAA's standards, as each of his clients had not played four full seasons in the NCAA.
All four spent time at the junior college level, which is not affiliated in any way with the NCAA. Throw in redshirts, medical redshirts in some cases, and the COVID year, and mathematically speaking, they should have one more year to play.
Weimer did not attend school in 2023-24, which was brought up by the NCAA's representation and the fact that he is not listed on WVU's official roster, unlike the other three which are.,
They also questioned why the student-athletes waited as long as they did to take their case to court, with the season set to begin in less than two weeks. The judge asked if the NCAA told the four individuals that they were ineligible, and they responded that they should have known that their eligibility had been exhausted.
Without question, the biggest piece of *potential* news that came out of today's hearing centered around Robinson.
The attorney representing the NCAA revealed that Robinson is also considered to be academically ineligible for not having completed coursework at his previous school, UTSA, suggesting that his fight for an additional year of eligibility is invalid.
This has not been confirmed at this time, but if that holds true, then Robinson will not be able to enroll at WVU, or any other school for that matter. This would be a massive hit to West Virginia's pass rush. Last season, Robinson was named the American Athletic Conference's Defensive Player of the Year after tallying 17 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks.
A decision on the players' eligibility was not made at the end of today's hearing. Stay tuned for updates here at West Virginia On SI.
