Between The Eers: Transfer Portal and Eligibility Update for WVU Football
West Virginia's football roster added one new player and could receive additional help in the coming days/weeks.
The Mountaineers have landed Oregon State pass rusher Oluwayesi Omotosho, who has one year of eligibility remaining and will likely line up at bandit in Zac Alley's defense. In 30 career games, split between time at Wyoming and Oregon State, Omotosho has totaled 65 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks.
The big news that dropped on Tuesday afternoon was that the eligibility case for RB Tye Edwards, WR Jeffrey Weimer, DL Jimmori Robinson, and S Justin Harrington has been reassigned to Judge John Preston Bailey. Judge Tom Kleeh recused, noting his support of WVU athletics.
The same situation occurred a couple of years ago when WVU men's basketball player RaeQuan Battle was fighting to become eligible. Kleeh recused, and the case was reassigned to Bailey, who sided with Battle, giving him the ability to become immediately eligible.
This doesn't necessarily guarantee that these four football players will be strapping up for the Mountaineers this fall, but it does provide a sense of optimism.
Also, head coach Rich Rodriguez discussed the possibility of further adding to the roster with the media on Tuesday, stating, “There’s a bunch of guys in the portal. There’s a running back or two, an o-lineman or two that we’re looking at. I’ve told our recruiting staff, just keep looking. It’s hard to add now they’d be so far behind, but we have some concerns about depth at certain positions, and we got to make sure we’re addressing it.”
We discuss all of the updates on today's episode of Between The Eers.
