Big 12 Announces Late-Night Kick, TV Info for WVU at Texas Tech

After the Week 9 games concluded, the Big 12 Conference announced the kickoff times and TV information for the Week 10 slate, and the West Virginia Mountaineers will be getting a late-night spot on national TV for their matchup with Texas Tech.

Here is everything you need to know about this week's game.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) vs. Texas Tech (7-1, 4-1 Big 12)

Date/Time: Saturday, November 7th, 9:30 p.m. EST

Where: Lubbock, TX - Galaxy Stadium (60,229)

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

The Mountaineers are riding in with some momentum

West Virginia University running back Cam Cook | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

After dropping three straight games, West Virginia bounced back with thrilling wins over Cincinnati and TCU. They were able to get a stop (finally) at the end of the game against the Bearcats and were able to win on a walk-off field goal despite the drive starting at their own 2-yard line. Last week, the defense came through with its best performance of the year, and it came at a great time. David Afogho strip-sacked Jaden Craig, and Ben Cutter pounced on the ball to seal the win. Can they keep things rolling in Lubbock and stun everyone?

Tech made a QB change and bounced back

Texas Tech quarterback Thomas Castellanos warms up before a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at Galaxy Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Red Raiders just weren't getting it done offensively with Will Hammond, so they made the switch to Florida State transfer Thomas Castellanos, and he shined, throwing for 144 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 117 yards and a score. He is a serious threat with his legs, unlike Hammond, so that could be problematic for the Mountaineers' defense, which has had trouble with QBs that can move.

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