Could WVU See a New QB When They Play Texas Tech Next Week?

The West Virginia coaching staff has an extra week to prepare for the Texas Tech Red Raiders, which is a good thing. The problem? They'll likely be preparing for two quarterbacks instead of one.

Starting quarterback Will Hammond has had his fair share of issues throughout the season, constantly putting the ball in harm's way. He has eight big-time throws on the year compared to 13 turnover-worthy plays, according to Pro Football Focus's metrics. That's not even counting the six interceptions he has thrown.

It's even more troublesome for Tech that he's been that careless with the ball, and they only take shots down the field 15.5% of the time. WVU's Mike Hawkins Jr. has thrown 20+ yards 30% of the time and has just two picks on the season, one of which was a tipped ball against Oklahoma State.

Most of Hammond's mistakes, surprisingly, have come when the defense puts more resources into coverage rather than sending pressure. Four of his six picks came when the defense did not blitz, and it's also where 11 of his turnover-worthy plays have come from.

Is change coming for Tech?

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) during the second quarter against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Florida State transfer Tommy Castellanos, who has seen limited action in five games this year, is expected to receive "an uptick" in snaps for Texas Tech's game later today against Arizona.

Castellanos is considered a journeyman at this point. He's on his fourth school now, having spent time at UCF, Boston College, and FSU. He, too, has been known to put the ball in danger quite a bit throughout his career, throwing 13 interceptions in his first year as the starter at Boston College and nine interceptions a year ago with the Seminoles. And again, that's not even counting all the other throws that could have been a turnover.

The one thing that Castellanos brings is an extra punch in the run game. Yes, Hammond can run, but we'd be lying if we said they are the same type of athlete. Castellanos rushed for over 1,100 yards and 13 scores in 2023 and has 2,049 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns to his name at the collegiate level.

West Virginia has had issues defensively all season long, but especially against those that can move the pocket or call their own number. If Castellanos plays a bunch against the Wildcats, it'll at least give Zac Alley more to look at on tape.

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