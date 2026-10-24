TCU Brings Momentum into Homecoming Matchup Against WVU

The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-3, 1-3) are on the road to take on the TCU Horned Frogs (3-3, 1-2) for a Big 12 Conference clash on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium during homecoming week. Kickoff is scheduled for noon EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.

Sonny Dykes is in his fifth season leading the TCU football program. His 36 wins coming into the season were the most by a TCU head coach since Francis Schmidt won 37 from 1929-32.

TCU avoided its first losing streak since 2023 after gutting out a road win against rival Baylor last week, 17-6, in the Horned Frogs first league win of the season.

The Horned Frogs is one of the top defenses in the country and has risen to the top of the conference in year three with defensive coordinator Andy Avalos.

The unit currently leads the big 12 in third down defense (13th in FBS), first down defense (6th in FBS), red zone defense (4th in FBS), scoring defense (3rd in FBS) and total defense (7th in FBS). TCU's defense has allowed just 73 points (12.2 per game), which ranks first among power-four teams this season.

Oct 3, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Hudson Hooper (37) reacts after a play against the BYU Cougars during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leading the defense is linebacker Hudson Hooper. The senior has tallied a team-high 32 tackles with two tackles for loss, while senior edge rusher Koron Hayward has recorded a conference-best 4.5 sacks.

In the secondary, sophomore cornerback Gil Jackson Jr. has a team-best four pass deflections and his 19 tackles on the year. The Horned Frogs have three interceptions this season, with senior quarterbacks Vernon Glover Jr. and Teon Parks, and senior safety Jamel Johnson registering an interception apiece. Parks is one five Big 12 defenders with an interception for a touchdown after a 67-yard return to the house against Grambling.

Jaden Craig transferred from Harvard to lead the TCU offense. The senior signal caller is third in the Big 12, and 12th nationally, in passing yards per game, throwing for 282.3 yards per game, while also tossing ten touchdowns this season.

Sophomore receiver Ed Small has hauled in a team-high 35 receptions for a team-leading 494 yards and two touchdowns.

Tight end Kari Ashley is second on the team in receiving. The senior has brought in 29 passes for 392 yards and a team-best four touchdowns.

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jordan Dwyer (7) runs with the ball after a catch against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Senior Jordan Dwyer, the team’s leading receiver from the 2025 season, missed the first three games of the season, but since his return, he’s produced two 100-yard receiving performances, compiling 250 yards on 11 receptions this season.

TCU has struggled in the running game, averaging 110 yards per game. Dykes made an adjustment along the offensive line last week, sliding fifth year guard Noah McKinney from right to left, removing senior Cooper Powers and added sophomore Witten Van Noy at right guard.

Jeremy Payne has carried the load out of the backfield. The junior has 429 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

West Virginia leads the all-time series 8-6. The visiting team has won the last four meetings in this series.