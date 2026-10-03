Bounce Back or Another Disappointment? CFB 27 Simulated Results for WVU vs. ISU

Well, last week's College Football 27 simulation had West Virginia losing in heartbreaking fashion to Oklahoma State. While it didn't come down to the wire as it projected, it was correct in picking the winner.

Here is how this week's simulation vs. Iowa State went.

BOX SCORE

WVU: 7-3-7-14 — 31

ISU: 0-7-0-14 — 21

Individual Stats (West Virginia)

Offense

QB Mike Hawkins Jr.: 17/22 for 164 yards, TD | 13 carries for 17 yards, 2 TDs

RB Cam Cook: 20 carries for 142 yards, TD | 3 catches for 13 yards

WR DJ Epps: 5 catches for 58 yards

WR Prince Strachan: 4 catches for 18 yards, TD

TE Josh Sapp: 4 catches for 72 yards

TE Cam Ball: 1 catch for 3 yards

Defensive leaders

LB Ben Cutter: 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

CB Keyshawn Robinson: 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

S Matt Sieg: 6 tackles

LB Tyler Stolsky: 5 tackles

Defensive leaders

DL Zeke Durham-Campbell: 2 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack

DL Corey McIntyre Jr.: 2 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack

Individual Stats (Iowa State)

Offense

QB Jaylen Raynor: 18/24 for 254 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT | 6 carries for -24 yards, TD

RB Salahadin Allah: 7 carries for 22 yards

RB Cameron Pettaway: 2 carries for 0 yards | 2 catches for 16 yards

WR Omari Hayes: 6 catches for 118 yards, TD

WR Carter Pabst: 2 catches for 16 yards

WR Cody Jackson: 2 catches for 38 yards | 1 carry for -1 yard

WR Trevor Fortenberry: 1 catch for 8 yards

TE Vince Benetti: 5 catches for 60 yards, TD

SCORES

1st quarter: Mike Hawkins Jr. 1-yard touchdown run; WVU leads 7-0

2nd quarter: Jaylen Raynor, 1-yard touchdown run; game tied 7-7

Jack Cassidy, 25-yard field goal; WVU leads 10-7

3rd quarter: Cam Cook 6-yard touchdown run; WVU leads 17-7

4th quarter: Mike Hawkins Jr. 3-yard touchdown pass to Prince Strachan; WVU leads 24-7

Jaylen Raynor 22-yard touchdown pass to Vince Benetti; WVU still leads 24-14

Mike Hawkins Jr. 15-yard touchdown run; WVU leads 31-14

Jaylen Raynor 4-yard touchdown pass to Omari Hayes; WVU still leads 31-21

Getting back in the win column will set up a great opportunity to get some momentum for the Mountaineers with a two-game homestand waiting for them in the on-deck circle.

The Mountaineers and Cyclones will go at it, beginning at 12 p.m. ET. You can watch the game live on TNT.