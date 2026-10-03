Bounce Back or Another Disappointment? CFB 27 Simulated Results for WVU vs. ISU
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Well, last week's College Football 27 simulation had West Virginia losing in heartbreaking fashion to Oklahoma State. While it didn't come down to the wire as it projected, it was correct in picking the winner.
Here is how this week's simulation vs. Iowa State went.
BOX SCORE
WVU: 7-3-7-14 — 31
ISU: 0-7-0-14 — 21
Individual Stats (West Virginia)
Offense
QB Mike Hawkins Jr.: 17/22 for 164 yards, TD | 13 carries for 17 yards, 2 TDs
RB Cam Cook: 20 carries for 142 yards, TD | 3 catches for 13 yards
WR DJ Epps: 5 catches for 58 yards
WR Prince Strachan: 4 catches for 18 yards, TD
TE Josh Sapp: 4 catches for 72 yards
TE Cam Ball: 1 catch for 3 yards
Defensive leaders
LB Ben Cutter: 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
CB Keyshawn Robinson: 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
S Matt Sieg: 6 tackles
LB Tyler Stolsky: 5 tackles
Defensive leaders
DL Zeke Durham-Campbell: 2 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack
DL Corey McIntyre Jr.: 2 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack
Individual Stats (Iowa State)
Offense
QB Jaylen Raynor: 18/24 for 254 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT | 6 carries for -24 yards, TD
RB Salahadin Allah: 7 carries for 22 yards
RB Cameron Pettaway: 2 carries for 0 yards | 2 catches for 16 yards
WR Omari Hayes: 6 catches for 118 yards, TD
WR Carter Pabst: 2 catches for 16 yards
WR Cody Jackson: 2 catches for 38 yards | 1 carry for -1 yard
WR Trevor Fortenberry: 1 catch for 8 yards
TE Vince Benetti: 5 catches for 60 yards, TD
SCORES
1st quarter: Mike Hawkins Jr. 1-yard touchdown run; WVU leads 7-0
2nd quarter: Jaylen Raynor, 1-yard touchdown run; game tied 7-7
Jack Cassidy, 25-yard field goal; WVU leads 10-7
3rd quarter: Cam Cook 6-yard touchdown run; WVU leads 17-7
4th quarter: Mike Hawkins Jr. 3-yard touchdown pass to Prince Strachan; WVU leads 24-7
Jaylen Raynor 22-yard touchdown pass to Vince Benetti; WVU still leads 24-14
Mike Hawkins Jr. 15-yard touchdown run; WVU leads 31-14
Jaylen Raynor 4-yard touchdown pass to Omari Hayes; WVU still leads 31-21
Getting back in the win column will set up a great opportunity to get some momentum for the Mountaineers with a two-game homestand waiting for them in the on-deck circle.
The Mountaineers and Cyclones will go at it, beginning at 12 p.m. ET. You can watch the game live on TNT.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_