BREAKING: West Virginia's Bowl Destination Announced

The college football season isn't over yet!

Moments ago, it was announced that West Virginia will be playing in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on December 31st at 4:00 pm EST on ESPN with the opponent to be determined.

West Virginia finished the regular season with a 5-4 overall record and a 4-4 record in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers took a huge step in the right direction in year two of the Neal Brown era on all three sides of the ball, most notably on the defensive side.

West Virginia finished atop the Big 12 in total defense (297.2 YPG), 1st in passing defense (171.0 YPG), 1st in scoring defense (20.4 PPG), and 3rd in rushing defense (126.2 YPG). All of this was done without one guy calling all the shots as West Virginia went with Jordan Lesley controlling the front of the defense and Jahmile Addae controlling the back end as co-defensive coordinators.

The Mountaineers also saw a huge improvement in the running game, which was ranked 128th out of 130 FBS teams just a season ago. Leddie Brown was the nation's 11th leading rusher with 945 yards on the season and played in one or two fewer games than the majority of guys in front of him.

Although the Mountaineers fell short in a couple of games they should've won, progress was made and despite concerns surrounding COVID-19, Neal Brown and his guys want to end the season on a high note and set the tone for the 2021 season by playing in a bowl game.

