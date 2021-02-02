BREAKING: WVU Loses Another Offensive Lineman to Transfer Portal

West Virginia redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Blaine Scott has entered his name in the transfer portal. The news was first reported by Rivals.com and has since been confirmed by a source close to Mountaineer Maven.

Scott becomes the 2nd offensive lineman of the day to enter the transfer portal joining fellow redshirt sophomore Briason Mays. During his three years in Morgantown, Scott appeared in a total of seven games and was used at both guard spots.

Despite the news of today's two transfers, West Virginia should still be in pretty good shape upfront with James Gmiter, Brandon Yates, Zach Frazier, and Parker Moorer returning and the additions of highly recruited freshman Wyatt Milum and Virginia Tech transfer, Doug Nester.

