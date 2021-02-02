Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

BREAKING: WVU Loses Another Offensive Lineman to Transfer Portal

The Mountaineers lose another big man up front.
Author:
Publish date:

West Virginia redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Blaine Scott has entered his name in the transfer portal. The news was first reported by Rivals.com and has since been confirmed by a source close to Mountaineer Maven.

Scott becomes the 2nd offensive lineman of the day to enter the transfer portal joining fellow redshirt sophomore Briason Mays. During his three years in Morgantown, Scott appeared in a total of seven games and was used at both guard spots.

Despite the news of today's two transfers, West Virginia should still be in pretty good shape upfront with James Gmiter, Brandon Yates, Zach Frazier, and Parker Moorer returning and the additions of highly recruited freshman Wyatt Milum and Virginia Tech transfer, Doug Nester.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_15109635_168388579_lowres
Football

BREAKING: WVU Loses Another Offensive Lineman to Transfer Portal

USATSI_14133386_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Iowa State

USATSI_14002349_168388579_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Iowa State

USATSI_14133390_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Iowa State

USATSI_14133388_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Iowa State

USATSI_13793375_168388579_lowres
Basketball

West Virginia Drops in Latest ESPN Bracketology Projection

Briason Mays
Football

BREAKING: WVU Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

USATSI_15199415_168388579_lowres
Football

EA Sports Makes Huge Announcement on NCAA Football Game Return