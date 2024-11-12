Brinkman Selected as a Patrick Mannelly Award Semifinalist
West Virginia University long snapper Austin Brinkman was named one of ten semifinalists for the Patrick Mannelly Award Monday afternoon.
The Patrick Mannelly Award is presented to the most outstanding Long Snapper in Division I football.
Brinkman handles the Mountaineers’ snapping duties for punting, field goals and extra points. He has been the long snapper for West Virginia since the 2021 season and has started all 46 games in which he has played.
Brinkman was recently named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Midseason All-American team. He also is an Academic All-Big 12 Conference First Team selection for three straight years and been named to numerous All-Big 12 Conference Commissioner’s Honor Rolls and WVU’s Garrett Ford Academic Honor Rolls.
Patrick Mannelly Award Semifinalists
Austin Brinkman - West Virginia
Beau Gardner - Georgia
Ben Anderson - Oklahoma
Ethan Hudak - Tulane
Hunter Rogers - South Carolina
Julian Ashby - Vanderbilt
Kneeland Hibbett - Alabama
Rocco Underwood - Florida
Ryan Wintermeyer - San Diego State
William Wagner – Michigan
Three finalists and announced on Nov. 25, 2024, with the winner selected at the live award ceremony in Lake Bluff on Dec. 14, 2024.
The Patrick Manney Award
Created in 2019, the Award is presented to the overall best Long Snapper at the Division I FBS level. The winner must have started 75% of games in his senior year, snap on punts and placements, and demonstrate a strong mentality, notable athleticism, as well as speed, accuracy and consistency in their snaps.
Patrick Mannelly, widely known as the best Long Snapper in the modern NFL era, was a four-year starter at long snapper and two-year starter at offensive line at Duke University before being drafted by the Chicago Bears in the sixth round of the 1998 NFL Draft. Mannelly is the Bears career leader in games played at 245, the longest tenured Chicago Bear after playing 16 seasons, and a recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award.