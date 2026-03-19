Buy or Sell, WVU Spring Ball Edition: QB Battle, Revamped O-Line, Defense + More

A couple of regular readers of our work here on West Virginia On SI came up with a handful of questions, testing my belief in this overhauled WVU football roster. It's spring, but we have a pretty good idea as to where things are and projecting where certain position groups will be come fall camp.

So, let's get straight to the topics and whether I'm buying or selling.

There will be a true QB battle between Scotty Fox Jr. & Michael Hawkins Jr.

Imagn Images - USA TODAY

Buy or sell: Buying, to some degree.

Rich Rodriguez is the type of coach who will look for ways to infuse competition and keep everyone on their toes up to and beyond the first game of the season. He has never been the type to just anoint someone purely off potential, and with the way Scotty Fox Jr. played as a true freshman, he's deserving of a shot.

That said, there's a reason Hawkins is here, and I don't believe it's just to "push" Scotty. He is here to win the job and be the present and future of the program. Hawkins likely ends up winning the job, but because Rich Rod won't name him QB1 until perhaps game week (if he even does), we'll call it a battle.

The offensive line will be markedly better in 2026

West Virginia University offensive lineman Nick Krahe | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

Buy or sell: Buying, three times over.

West Virginia's offensive line can't get worse. Last year's unit was an utter mess where no solutions existed. But as the topic was phrased, yes, I fully believe they won't just be improved; it will be night and day from what we saw last fall. Because of the additions they made out of the transfer portal with Wes King, Amare Grayson, Devin Vass, Cam Griffin, Carsten Casady, plus the return of Nick Krahe, Landen Livingston, and Malik Agbo, they will have one of the more seasoned offensive line rooms in the country.

Not to mention, they have a freak of a freshman in Kevin Brown. I have a hard time believing they'll be in the top third of the league, but middle of the pack is good enough, especially when you compare it to where they were. It's a better starting five and group of backups, who have logged a ton of snaps.

Oh, and let's not forget, the hiring of Rick Trickett will do wonders.

Zac Alley has the pieces to coach a Top 5 defense in the Big 12

West Virginia University Defensive Coordinator Zac Alley | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Buy or sell: Selling.

I'll be honest, I have a lot of concerns with this defense. They are extremely young up front, probably don't have as many capable linebackers as they'd like, and are banking on a bunch of JUCO/Group of Six guys to be their top playmakers in the secondary. They did get bigger, faster, and longer, but I still think we're going to see issues against the pass. Consistency and depth will be that unit's issue, if I had to guess.

Kevin Brown starts Week 1 against Coastal Carolina

WVU Athletics Communications

Buy or sell: Slightly selling.

Because I have to pick one, I'll lean toward Carsten Casady or maybe even Malik Agbo beginning the year as the starting right tackle. Yes, you read that correctly, Agbo is someone the staff is still really high on. Brown is going to be a great player here for a long time, and I still believe there's a chance he does win the job out of camp, but with all of the experience on the roster, there's no need to rush it.