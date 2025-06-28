Bruce Irvin Smokes Marshall Fan Who Unjustifiably Called Him an 'NFL Draft Bust'
Bruce Irvin was one of the most-feared pass rushers in college football during the 2010, 2011 seasons. In 26 career games with West Virginia, Irvin tallied 61 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 22.5 sacks, and five forced fumbles.
Some thought it was surprising that Irvin was selected 15th overall by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2012 NFL Draft, but he ended up proving the Seahawks' front office right. Well, maybe not all view it that way. A burner account on X who goes by Mr. Bob Numbers (@bob35480402), who is clearly a Marshall fan, replied to a tweet of Irvin's by calling him an NFL draft bust.
Irvin could have let it slide, but he's retired now and has time to call folks out. Bruce responded with the perfect response.
Look, everyone has their definition of a "bust," but I don't think it applies to a guy who played twelve years in the league, recorded 56.5 sacks, 344 tackles, and started on two Super Bowl teams, one of which won the whole thing. If that's a bust, then I'm curious as to what Mr. Bob Numbers thinks of Byron Leftwich's NFL career.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Ranking the Top Five WVU Players Who Would Have Broken the Bank in the NIL Era
WVU Found an Athletic OL Project With Big Upside in Justyn Lyles
Big Surprise or a Total Flop? CBS Sports Lays Out Best, Worst-Case Scenarios for WVU
No More Preseason Picks: Big 12 Ditches Poll After Media Misses Again and Again