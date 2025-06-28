Mountaineers Now

Bruce Irvin Smokes Marshall Fan Who Unjustifiably Called Him an 'NFL Draft Bust'

Bruce puts this Herd fan in his place.

Schuyler Callihan

October 8, 2011; Morgantown,WV, USA: West Virginia Mountaineers defensive end Bruce Irvin (11) on the field against the Connecticut Huskies during the third quarter at Milan Puskar Stadium. WVU won 43-16. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USPRESSWIRE
October 8, 2011; Morgantown,WV, USA: West Virginia Mountaineers defensive end Bruce Irvin (11) on the field against the Connecticut Huskies during the third quarter at Milan Puskar Stadium. WVU won 43-16. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USPRESSWIRE / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Bruce Irvin was one of the most-feared pass rushers in college football during the 2010, 2011 seasons. In 26 career games with West Virginia, Irvin tallied 61 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 22.5 sacks, and five forced fumbles.

Some thought it was surprising that Irvin was selected 15th overall by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2012 NFL Draft, but he ended up proving the Seahawks' front office right. Well, maybe not all view it that way. A burner account on X who goes by Mr. Bob Numbers (@bob35480402), who is clearly a Marshall fan, replied to a tweet of Irvin's by calling him an NFL draft bust.

Irvin could have let it slide, but he's retired now and has time to call folks out. Bruce responded with the perfect response.

Look, everyone has their definition of a "bust," but I don't think it applies to a guy who played twelve years in the league, recorded 56.5 sacks, 344 tackles, and started on two Super Bowl teams, one of which won the whole thing. If that's a bust, then I'm curious as to what Mr. Bob Numbers thinks of Byron Leftwich's NFL career.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Ranking the Top Five WVU Players Who Would Have Broken the Bank in the NIL Era

WVU Found an Athletic OL Project With Big Upside in Justyn Lyles

Big Surprise or a Total Flop? CBS Sports Lays Out Best, Worst-Case Scenarios for WVU

No More Preseason Picks: Big 12 Ditches Poll After Media Misses Again and Again

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Football