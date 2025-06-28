Big Surprise or a Total Flop? CBS Sports Lays Out Best, Worst-Case Scenarios for WVU
Trying to peg West Virginia's win total in 2025 is like trying to hit a half-court shot blindfolded, facing backward, shooting the ball with your non-dominant hand.
Over 70 new faces have made their way to Morgantown since the end of last season, and with a brand new coaching staff in place, there's no telling what the true ceiling or floor is for this year's team.
CBS Sports college football analyst Shehan Jeyarajah put together his best and worst-case scenarios for every Big 12 team in 2025, giving the Mountaineers virtually no chance to compete for a Big 12 title in year one of Rich Rod 2.0.
"Best case 8-4: Rich Rod's new squad ranks among the hardest to project in the Big 12 after fundamentally changing their identity. However, there's serious talent that could pop on offense, and running back Jahiem White is a star in the making. The most growth should come on defense, where heralded coordinator Zac Alley is perhaps the biggest addition of the offseason.
"Worst case 4-8: The Mountaineers have eased up their nonconference schedule, but the Big 12 didn't give them many favors. There are road trips to BYU and Arizona State, and the only home game against a non-bowl team comes against Utah, which is projected to bounce back. That Pitt game is awfully important."
Jeyarajah is spot-on with the best-case scenario. I could see WVU reaching eight wins if they get out to a strong start in Big 12 play, find the right quarterback, and play respectable defense. Pushing past the eight-win mark is a bit unrealistic, given the schedule.
As far as the worst-case is concerned, this is where I disagree, but slightly. I'd put it at five. WVU should be 2-0 heading into the Backyard Brawl, and if they take care of business against the Panthers at home, they'll need just two more victories to surpass his worst-case mark. Even with all the change, I can't see WVU winning just one game in Big 12 play.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
No More Preseason Picks: Big 12 Ditches Poll After Media Misses Again and Again
Darian DeVries Can't Even Congratulate the Man Who Helped Him Land the Indiana Job
WVU 2026 RB Target SirPaul Cheeks to Push Back Decision Date
2026 Commit LaMarcus Dillard Could Be the Future Anchor of WVU’s Offensive Line