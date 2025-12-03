Massive OL Jonas Muya Has Incredibly Bright Future at WVU — Why Fans Should Be Excited

Just one day before the early signing period began, the West Virginia Mountaineers received a commitment from offensive lineman Jonas Muya. Today, he made his move official.

OL Jonas Muya's Recruiting Profile

Height: 6'8" Weight: 280

Hometown: Fort Wayne, IN

High School: Bishop Luers

Other offers: Cincinnati, Miami (OH), Minnesota, Oklahoma, Purdue, Tennessee, Toledo.

Scouting Report

Incredibly talented, yet raw prospect that has his best football ahead of him. A former basketball player, and you can see it in his footwork. He moves extremely well laterally and can cover a lot of ground. Because of his size, he is going to naturally sit higher than most linemen, but he still needs to sit down in his stance a little bit more, which is something that will be fixed once he arrives on campus. In instances where his team runs the football, he'll have a tendency to lose leverage by not staying low. Again, it's a tough thing to do when you're 6'8", but it's absolutely correctable. There are plays where he maintains leverage and looks as it should. Again, he's raw, but there's a lot there to be optimistic about.

Projected Playing Time

Once he fills out his frame, becomes a little stronger, and cleans up some of his technique, Muya can be a fixture along the West Virginia offensive line. He primarily lined up at right tackle, but with Kevin Brown likely taking that spot, perhaps he'll flip over to the left side and anchor down that tackle spot in the future. I'd be shocked to see him on the field much in 2025, but that goes for most o-lineman not named Kevin Brown. If he does clean up the technique, I think he'll have a great shot of reaching the next level.

