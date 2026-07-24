Cam Cook Breaks Down What Makes Latimer and Boswell So Dangerous

It will be the Cam Cook show in 2026 for West Virginia, but he'll have a couple of intriguing co-stars to help shoulder the load.

The superstar running back recently appeared on 3 Guys Before the Game and dropped his own evaluation on true freshman Amari Latimer and junior college transfer Martavious Boswell.

"He’s real knowledgeable being as young as he is," he said of Latimer. "And then definitely got the body. If you look at him, you could tell he’s meant to play running back. I try to make sure I’m keeping him near me when we work out or even like outside of football; I’m trying to make sure he’s with me and just making sure we’re on the same page. He is definitely far along. Mature.

“Bos got some crazy speed. I’ll say you wouldn’t understand how he’s moving like that, like how fast he’s moving, for real. It looks so natural. You couldn’t even teach somebody to run how he’s running. He’s just running. He’s an explosive guy."

Amari Latimer is not your typical freshman...

Amari Latimer

It didn't take the coaching staff at Sandy Creek High School in Georgia long to realize what type of talent they had with Latimer. He burst onto the scene as a sophomore, rushing for 1,400 yards and 17 touchdowns. A year later, he went for 1,113 yards and 15 scores. Those are outstanding seasons, right? Well, they pale in comparison to the videogame-like numbers he posted as a senior — 250 carries, 2,409 yards, and 44 touchdowns.

The first time Mountaineer fans lay eyes on him, they are going to think he's an NFL back that West Virginia sneaked onto the field. He is ready to make an impact from day one and has already climbed his way to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, unofficially.

Don't sleep on Boswell

WVU Athletics Communications

Because there is so much attention surrounding Cam Cook and Amari Latimer, and rightfully so, Boswell is often the forgotten piece of this puzzle. As Cook highlighted, he can book it. He is the perfect complement to a pair of bruising backs, giving West Virginia a true home run threat out of the backfield.

Don't get me wrong, Cook and Latimer can rip off big runs as well, but speed-wise, it doesn't get any better than Boswell. Last year at Copiah-Lincoln Community College, he rushed for 1,109 yards and 13 touchdowns on 130 carries.