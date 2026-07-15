WVU Football Stock Watch: Five Players Trending to Make Big Moves in 2026

Most fans already know the type of impact that guys like Mike Hawkins Jr., Cam Cook, Jaden Bray, Nate Gabriel, and Geimere Latimer will have for West Virginia in 2026.

But what about the guys who could have a similar impact this season that fall in the unknown category as we enter camp here in a couple of weeks?

I’ve got five guys that Mountaineer fans should buy stock in.

RB Martavious Boswell

Martavious Boswell

Speed, speed, speed, and more speed. Boswell is one of the fastest, if not the fastest running backs in the room. Because of all the attention surrounding the nations leading rusher, Cam Cook and the potential surrounding true freshman Amari Latimer, Boswell isn’t getting nearly the attention he deserves. While Latimer may be listed, sucking on the depth chart, he will share that role with Boswell, who is coming off a 1,000-yard season at the junior college level.

WR John Neider

WVU Athletics Communications

If purchasing stock in a player was a real thing, I’m not sure there are many others on West Virginia’s roster who would have better value than Neider. He doesn’t have a ton of production or even experience as a wide receiver, having played quarterback in high school, but he already has a great understanding of how to play the position and find the open areas of the field. Contested catches and home run balls are a piece of cake for him. Whether or not he reaches stardom is to be determined, but I do have full confidence in him becoming a very reliable and consistent playmaker.

DL Will LeBlanc

Will LeBlanc

West Virginia is very young up front and does not have a bona fide stud on the interior of the defensive line, although they feel very good about where Nate Gabriel is heading into this season. LeBlanc is one to keep your eyes on, especially the deeper we get into the season and he has more reps at this level under his belt. Last year UT- Permian Basin (Division II), LeBlanc recorded 32 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four QB hits, and 1.5 sacks.

LB Cam Torbor

West Virginia University linebacker Cam Torbor | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

The Mountaineers don’t have a ton of size and speed at the linebacker position, but Torbor is one of the very few who have that coveted combination that defensive coordinator Zac Alley is hoping to find more of. He checks in at 6’3”, 239 lbs, and can run just as good or better than those in the room who are much lighter. If he doesn’t win a starting job out of fall camp, I fully believe he will see heavy snaps in a rotational role.

N/S Maliek Hawkins

WVU Athletics Communications

Geimere Latimer will start at Nickel/Sam; however, that doesn’t mean that Hawkins will be riding the pine this fall. They will find ways to get him on the field, as he is one of their best blitzing defensive backs, and provides good length, which, of course, is something this coaching staff desperately wished it had a year ago. There may be instances where Latimer lines up at safety or potentially out at corner to get Hawkins on the field, and there could be some situations where Hawkins goes out to corner himself. He will be a three-year starter at WVU and is essentially the starter in waiting in 2026.