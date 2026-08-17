Cam Vaughn's Miami Dismissal Brings His WVU Departure Back Into Focus

Cam Vaughn was one of the most talented receivers West Virginia has had in several years. Unfortunately, Mountaineer fans didn't get to see that through, as he entered the transfer portal at the end of his first season with the team and ended up with the Miami Hurricanes.

On Monday, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal announced during a weekly appearance on WQAM Radio in Miami that Vaughn had been dismissed from the team. Further details were not disclosed.

The end of his time at West Virginia

West Virginia University receiver Cam Vaughn | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

Vaughn made several big plays during his lone season in Morgantown, but he will always be remembered for his performance in the final game of the year against Texas Tech, particularly on one play.

Late in the game, Max Brown was in at quarterback and took a deep shot to Vaughn, but underthrew him and was picked off. Instead of trying to chase the defensive back down, Vaughn continued trotting to the end zone, essentially giving up on the play.

Even former WVU receiver Shelton Gibson called him out for it on X, stating, "There’s no way y’all trying to justify this behavior. I don’t care what the scoreboard say. I don’t care what the season look like. This is BS. Every chance you get on the field, treat it like it’s your last play. This is not Mountaineer football."

At the end of that game, instead of the conversation being centered around the Mountaineers getting blanked, it was about that singular play from Vaughn and whether or not the staff would want him back.

Just before Christmas, Vaughn was on a live stream, and a fan asked if he was staying at WVU, and he responded, "What do you mean, bro? I am staying! Mountaineer for life!" Just a few days later, right before the New Year, Vaughn was in the portal.

Rodriguez said all season long that he was not going to let one person (player, coach, you name it) slide when it comes to doing things the right way and giving maximum effort. As he says to this day, the one time he lets that happen and doesn't address it, he has failed the program.

We may never learn of the exact reasons why Vaughn was dismissed from Miami, but as far as WVU is concerned, Rodriguez did the right thing by letting him walk after not living up to the standard