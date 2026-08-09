WVU Fans Predict How Many Games Rich Rod Will Win in Year Two

This weekend, we asked West Virginia fans how many wins they expect to see from the Mountaineers in year two of Rich Rodriguez's return to Morgantown. The results are in, so let's break it all down.

@SI_WVU on X

4 or fewer wins — 1.3%

Matching last year's win total with a better team and a much more manageable schedule would be the letdown of all letdowns. Well, aside from...you know. This team isn't expected to rip off 11 wins, but there is a very clear confidence from the staff and everyone in that building that this team can win its fair share of games. If this happens, the fan base is going to be in shambles, and rightfully so.

5 or 6 wins — 27.6%

Winning five would have people ticked off. But six? Honestly, I think it depends on how you get there. If WVU beats a couple of ranked teams and all six of its losses are competitive, fans will at least be able to see that it's the start of something and there is a light at the end of the tunnel. An up-and-down year where they get blown out a couple of times or have serious issues at key positions will have everyone in a sour mood.

7 or 8 wins — 61.8%

I had a feeling this is where the majority would land. You will really like West Virginia's chances to get to this bucket if they can steal the game in Charlotte against Virginia and open the season with a 3-0 record heading into conference play. If not, they will have to finish league play with a winning record, which is something they have only done twice in the last seven years. While every Mountaineer fan would love to be playing for much more than a seven- or eight-win season, it's a big step in the right direction for a staff in year two.

9+ wins — 9.2%

Reaching nine or more is a big ask. At the same time, the only game I look at on the schedule and say, "Oh, no chance in hell," is the road game at Texas Tech. Every other matchup on the slate is winnable, and who knows? Maybe Utah takes a step back in year one under Morgan Scalley, Houston's 2025 record was inflated and they fall back to earth, Oklahoma State isn't as good as everyone thinks, and you look up at the end of the season, and WVU has a bunch of Ws. It's certainly possible, but a lot is going to have to break right for them.