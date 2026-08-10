WVU's Linebacker Room Has More Firepower Than You Might Think

Week two of WVU football fall camp is about to get underway, so let's continue our position previews by moving to the linebacker group. We have the nickel/sams, cornerbacks, and safeties remaining.

Offensive previews

Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers | Tight Ends | Offensive Line

Defensive previews

Edge Rushers | Defensive Line

Projected depth chart

MIKE: Ben Cutter, Tyler Stolsky, Isaiah Patterson, Cam Dwyer, Troy Fischer

WILL: Cam Torbor, Malachi Hood, Ashton Woods, Jason Hall Jr., Antoine Sharp Jr.

The starters

West Virginia Athletics Communications

Ben Cutter | 6'0", 228 lbs | Denver, NC

A steady presence in West Virginia's defense over the past three seasons, playing in various roles. This feels like Cutter's breakout year, and fortunately for him, it's not necessarily a make-or-break year anymore now that he has a fifth year of eligibility and has expressed his desire to suit up for the Mountaineers again in 2027. Pass coverage has been a big problem for him throughout much of his career, but last season he made significant improvement in that area, limiting the opposition to just 5.5 yards per reception. In 2024, that number was 15.7.

Cam Torbor | 6'3", 239 lbs | Hoover, AL

I'm not sure anyone's stock on the entire team has risen as much as Cam Torbor's has, especially from the group of players who are back from last year's squad. The talent is off the charts; he just needed the game to slow down for him, and it has started to. Defensive coordinator Zac Alley, linebacker Ben Cutter, and our guy Jed Drenning have all praised him early in fall camp. He's without question the most athletic player the Mountaineers have in the room and could be the fastest. Looks way older than just a redshirt freshman.

Key Contributors

Illinois linebacker Malachi Hood (45) tackles Tennessee running back Daune Morris (19) during the first quarter of the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Malachi Hood | 6'2", 228 lbs | Plainfield, IL

Hood is just a solid football player. I wouldn't say he does any one thing in particular exceptionally well, but he is consistent and reliable. I do think he has a chance to win the starting job, but Torbor is turning a bunch of heads, and Hood may be better in a rotational role. Last year at Illinois, when he appeared in 35+ snaps, he wasn't nearly as sharp. His three worst games were when he played heavy snaps, while his best were when he played 15-30 snaps a game. Hood is a sure tackler, only missing four tackles in his entire career.

Tyler Stolsky | 6'2", 232 lbs | Portage, MI

Stolsky is your typical throwback MIKE backer who plays with physicality and toughness. He'll break out the old-school neck roll, and don't expect any minor injuries to put him on the shelf. Last season at Florida Atlantic, he played a game with a big club on his left hand. Power Four football is nothing new to him, having begun his career at Minnesota, where he played in 13 games as a freshman and made 26 tackles. Downhill backer who loves to muddy up the run game.

Ashton Woods | 6'3", 228 lbs | Marietta, GA

Unfortunately, Woods' 2025 season was cut short due to a shoulder injury that required surgery. He wasn't able to do much in the spring, but he is expected to be a key part of this defense this fall. Look for Alley to use him as a blitzer from the second level a good deal and sub him out in obvious passing situations. He had some doozies in pass coverage last season in the six games he played and also took some bad angles to the ball carrier, missing six tackles. The talent is there, though. Now that he has experience in the system and is a year older, I'd expect him to take some big strides.

Isaiah Patterson | 6'2", 235 lbs | Tacoma, WA

Much like Hood, Patterson didn't fare too well when playing heavy snaps last year at UNLV. The good thing is he won't be asked to play a ton of snaps this fall with all of the other options in the room. This will be a developmental year for him while still having a role as a rotational guy. Patterson allowed 15 catches for 182 yards and a touchdown in 2025, so pass coverage is a work in progress for him. Stuffing the run is where he will most likely make an impact this season.

Depth pieces

Cameron Dwyer

The list: Cameron Dwyer (6'1", 216 lbs), Jason Hall Jr. (6'1", 234 lbs), Antoine Sharp Jr. (6'0", 225 lbs), Troy Fischer (5'11", 222 lbs)

The name to watch: Cameron Dwyer

"Bam-Bam" is going to be a really good player for the Mountaineers at some point in the near future. He may not have the size that Cam Torbor possesses, but he's just as athletic and fast. He'll need to fill out his frame a little bit before being able to work his way into the rotation, but he's such an intriguing talent who plays much bigger than his size would indicate. A seeking missile that seeks out contact.