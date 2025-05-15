CJ Donaldson Explains Decision to Leave West Virginia, Transfer to Ohio State
When the coaching change took place in Morgantown, there were really only a handful of players who West Virginia fans were hoping would stay put and finish their career out at West Virginia.
One of those guys was running back CJ Donaldson.
The big bruiser quickly became a fan favorite when he rushed for 125 yards in his first-ever game playing the position in the 2021 season opener against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. He dealt with a few minor injuries throughout his tenure in the Old Gold and Blue, but was still very productive.
He ended his career at WVU with 2,058 rushing yards, placing him 20th in program history. Had he stayed, there's a good chance he could have jumped up to as high as sixth, surpassing Leddie Brown, who has 2,888 yards.
Donaldson didn't stick around very long, entering the transfer portal about a week after Rich Rodriguez returned to his post at WVU. A few days later, he landed with the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Following one of Ohio State's spring practices, Donaldson was asked about his decision to leave West Virginia.
“There was a lot into it. You got to think about your family, you, and what you want to get out of this. This is my last opportunity, last guaranteed opportunity to play football because the next level is not promised. You have to earn that. I just took a chance on myself. You got to bet on yourself at all times.”
Why Ohio State?
“It was difficult. I would say it’s like speed dating. There’s a lot of calls, a lot of red carpet talk, but what separated the Buckeyes from every other program was coach (Carlos) Locklyn…and Coach (Ryan) Day had a big impact on it," Donaldson said. "Coach Lock, he told me that he would challenge me and help me develop into the player that I know I can be.”
In a recent article on ESPN by Max Olson, Donaldson was ranked as the 65th-best transfer this offseason.
"The Buckeyes must replace second-round draft picks Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson at this spot and have lots of blue-chip talent competing for carries. Donaldson should be a great complement to sophomore James Peoples and will have an opportunity to play a significant role for the defending national champs."
