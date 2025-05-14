West Virginia Resides Near the Bottom of Post-Spring Big 12 Power Rankings
It's hard to tell who is going to be good, bad, or somewhere in between in May, especially in this era where rosters are ever-changing, but when you've had as much turnover as West Virginia has, it's no surprise to see them at or near the bottom of anyone's power rankings.
In Heartland College Sports' post-spring Big 12 power rankings, Bryan Clinton has the Mountaineers pegged 13th, checking in ahead of only Cincinnati, UCF, and Arizona.
"While it should come as no surprise, West Virginia’s roster has been completely transformed since Rich Rodriguez reclaimed his spot at the head of the program. The Mountaineers have done a good job establishing their new culture in the first few months of Rodriguez’s second tenure in Morgantown, but I’m not sure it will pay immediate dividends in 2025. Don’t worry, though, WVU fans, because I don’t think you’ll be down for very long. The back half of the schedule should show steady improvements, and in 2026, there will probably be a lot of things to be excited about."
I do find it interesting that Clinton notes the back half of the schedule, considering it looks to be the most challenging part of the slate on paper. The Mountaineers will face Big 12 title contenders in TCU, Arizona State, and Texas Tech as part of its final five games. If they can play competitive football in those three particular games and even steal a win or two, it will certainly jumpstart the optimism for 2026.
