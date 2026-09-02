Coastal Carolina HC: Everyone Thinks WVU Is ‘Back’ and Will ‘Run the Score Up’

In just a few days, we are going to get our first look at this revamped West Virginia football roster that appears to have a much higher ceiling (and floor) than the group we saw a year ago.

There's more high-end talent, more depth, and certainly more star power, specifically on the offensive side of the football. Until we see it in action, though, it's all hype. At least that's how Coastal Carolina head coach Ryan Beard views it.

“I know I sound like a broken record sometimes, but you get to play on national television, you get to play against a team that again…they’re back. You know, they’re going to run the score up and be a machine. We get to find out," Beard said. "We get to go toe-to-toe with an elite opponent, Power Four opponent. And I don’t know if I’ve seen anything written that we’re even in the matchup, and I think that’s a good thing.”

You might think this is him calling out WVU, but it's really more about him just trying to motivate his guys, which is what any good coach would do. He's trying to sell to them how everyone expects WVU to be so good and dynamic that Coastal doesn't stand a chance to win, much less hang around.

“We understand the opportunity that West Virginia presents," Beard stated. Tremendously coached football team. Got a ton of respect for Rich Rod and those guys. I think Coach Trickett, the guy that runs their run game, he’s been coaching football longer than I’ve been alive. So I have a ton of respect for those guys and the way they run their program and the opportunity it presents for our Chanticleers.

“We’re going to have to embrace the moment. I think the one thing you’ve heard about all week is West Virginia’s back and they’re going to run the ball, be explosive on offense, tremendous on defense. I think that sets up a little bit of ease and peace for us going into the game, knowing that all the pressure is on that side. We show up, be who we are, do what we need to do and see how the chips fall.”

To be fair, he's right. All of the pressure is on the Mountaineers. They are the Power Four team with more talent, depth, and money spent on their roster. This should be a given that they start the season 1-0, but we've seen crazy things happen in college football all the time. The Mountaineers should be able to win this one comfortably, but don't expect Coastal to just show up. They are going to hang around for a while.